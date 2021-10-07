Celebrate the Start of Fall by Picking Up This Essential Knit Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re a fan of fall, you know the start of the season feels like the best time of year! We’re obsessed with autumn — and even more obsessed with fall fashion. After dealing with the sweltering summer heat, we couldn’t be happier to have cooler temps roll in. Plus, it gives Us an excuse to go shopping for some new sweaters!

Different sweater trends pop up every season, but nothing beats a simple staple like this knit from MEROKEETY. Even though it’s fairly basic, its coziness and comfort are next level!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Oversized Crew Neck Sweater for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

When it comes down to it, sweaters like this one are always reliable. What makes this option slightly different is the hemline, which is longer in the back and shorter in the front. This allows it to be seriously versatile and ideal to wear with a pair of leggings for a casual vibe! The hem is also curved, which provides a more flattering silhouette.

Shoppers say that this sweater is “super soft and cozy” but “not too warm,” which is exactly what many of Us are looking for at the start of the season. Sure, it’s chillier out — but it’s not quite cold enough to rock heavier knits. When the temperatures do drop as we head in to winter, you can totally layer with this sweater to keep you warm and toasty at all times!

Best of all, you can customize what type of fit you’ll receive with this sweater. It does lean more oversized if you go with your standard order, but you can go up or down a size depending on the type of look you want! Sweaters like this will never go out of style, so there’s no shame in picking up multiple shades. When you find a garment you can count on, it’s always wise to make an investment!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!