While I think that celebrities need to cool it with launching new makeup and skincare brands, I’ll always get behind a celebrity fragrance brand. There’s something about a celeb perfume that just makes sense. Bella Hadid recently stepped into the space with the launch of Orebella, and has already etched her own niche in the world of fine fragrance.

Rather than simply making you smell good, these gorgeous scents are meant to enhance your aura and create a positive energy field around you. Hadid spent years curating the fragrances to boost your mood and your energy to ensure you’re putting your best foot forward. The holistic approach goes above and beyond, and if that wasn’t enough each alcohol-free perfume is made with a unique blend of essential oils that softens and nourishes skin with each spritz.

The small collection includes four intentional scents housed in sculptural bottles. They’re simple, yet reviving, and after testing them all out, I can attest to the mood-boosting claims. Whether you enjoy floral, fresh, aquatic or sweet scents, there’s something for everyone. Below, get the full breakdown on each. and discover which fragrance is best for you.

Like a blooming bouquet for your senses, one sniff of Windows2Soul lifts your mood and induces feelings of joy and love. Where floral perfumes have the tendency to lean more mature, this one offers a sparkling youthfulness thanks to the addition of luminescent citrus and rich tonka bean. I consider the best scents to be ever-evolving — just like humans — and this beautifully embodies the intricacies of the life, shifting to move with and uplift you through all facets of the day. First you’re greeted with an energizing blend of lemon, geranium and mint. The mix of earthy-citrusy mix here jolts your senses awake, helping you start the day on the right foot. Mid notes of jasmine and rose give this a floral feel that helps to melt away stress before tonka been rounds out the perfume for a close to skin warmth that encourages feelings of self-love.

Who it’s for: Those who adore flowers and are looking to add extra joy into their life.

There’s something about a salty sea breeze that instantly calms my spirit. I probably only spend about 14 days oceanside a year, and until I can move to the coast, I’ll gleefully spritz Salted Muse. Somehow, Hadid bottled the aroma of morning tide — this is equal parts fresh, earthy and floral with a hint of spice. A blend of sea salt and pink pepper hit your nose at first spritz. It’s an invigorating scent that offers the same sensation as that first step into colder-than-expected waters. That initial whiff acts like a shot of caffeine, but don’t worry, the perfume turns soothing as grounding fig, lavender and olive tree appear. As the day goes on, this becomes woodier with hints of cedarwood and sandalwood, along with a touch of amber. Out of all the fragrances in the line, this one is the most soothing, and also the longest lasting. I’m able to still catch wafts of this hours after spraying, which can’t be said about the other perfumes, unfortunately.

Who it’s for: Those who yearn to be seaside year round and/or gravitate towards earthy, fresh scents.

The newest addition to the Orebella line, Nightcap is meant to create a veil of confidence with a mix of sweet and spicy notes. If you’re a fan of vanilla, you’ll certainly like this, but it strays from the bakeshop-esque sweet perfumes that are crowding the market. Instead, this perfumes has a bit of a zing thanks to ginger that is then smoothed out with sandalwood. It’s one of those scents that will make people stop in their tracks and ask “what are you wearing?” Also, if you’re a fan of soda pop, I think you’ll especially fall for Nightcap, because it’s a bit reminiscent of Dr. Pepper (in the best way possible).

Who it’s for: Those who love vanilla scents but want to experiment with something a little out of the ordinary.

When you think of tropical perfumes, you probably picture aromas of coconut, pineapple and jasmine. It’s true that those are some of the most common notes found in tropics-inspired perfumes, yet Hadid took a new, airier approach for Blooming Fire. This fragrance melds bright bergamot and monoi flowers (a plant native to French Polynesia that smells a bit like if coconut, vanilla and jasmine has a baby), for an effervescent aura that reminds me of taking a morning beach walk. Instead of getting sweeter, as many tropical perfumes have the tendency to do, this deepens with wear thanks to rich, woody patchouli. This woody note gives it a sultry edge diversifies it — while I find it to be a lovely daytime perfume that won’t overpower in arid temperatures, it can also be worn for nights out when you want your scent to make a statement without being cloying.

Who it’s for: Those who crave summer all year round and want to be transported to an equatorial beach with just a spritz.

