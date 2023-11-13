Branded content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

In the quest to create the ultimate skincare product, cosmetics companies usually turn to dermatologists and other skin experts for advice. We then pay a small fortune for a little pot of goo which promises to erase those fine lines and wrinkles, give us plumper skin and make us look at east ten years younger. And as we apply the product, we look in the mirror and can swear those lines around our eyes are less noticeable but come evening, there they are again — like another Fast & Furious sequel.

Those days are about to be gone forever, though, since we’ve discovered IDEO Skincare’s Skin Memory Serum™. This innovative product takes a completely different approach to anti-aging skincare. For starters, it was developed not by a dermatologist, but by an expert in delaying the aging process.

Dr. John Blass was a physician, neurochemist and biochemist who was renowned in the medical world for his work on Alzheimer’s disease. When someone has Alzheimer’s disease, the brain starts losing its ability to burn sugar, which is its major fuel. In other words, the brain’s metabolism slows down. The mitochondria, which are the power plants of the cell, start mutating. Because of these abnormalities in mitochondria, it’s as if the cells themselves are forgetting how to function.

Through rigorous research at Cornell University, Dr. Blass developed a supplement containing resveratrol, glucose and maleate — the R∙G∙M Complex — that helped the cells to remember. The result was that the progression of the disease showed signs of slowing down in patients who took this supplement. The brain aging process was actually delayed.

So… what does this have to do with skincare? When his wife had surgery that left her with a long, deep scar, Dr. Blass wondered if what worked for brain cells would work for skin cells too. So he created a version of the R∙G∙M Complex that was formulated specifically for skin. He kept the resveratrol and maleate but swapped out the glucose for powerful antioxidants to create the R∙M∙A Complex™. The scar that his wife had had for several years healed within only a few weeks once she started using this formula. The skin cells had remembered how to function.

This discovery led to IDEO Skincare and the Skin Memory Serum™. Its main ingredient is the R∙M∙A Complex™, which speeds up the mitochondrial metabolism to get rid of free radicals in the cell. This, in turn, repairs UV damage, reduces redness, evens skin tone and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The serum also contains hyaluronic acid, which hydrates the skin, and Aloe barbadensis leaf powder, which calms skin irritation. IDEO Skincare’s Skin Memory Serum™ is fragrance free and contains only natural ingredients. It is reef safe and cruelty free. It was clinically tested and allergy tested and is safe to use during pregnancy. It is also suitable for all skin types.

We love how easy it is to use. We simply apply it after cleansing and before we apply moisturizer. While some people start noticing the difference after only five days, we saw marked improvement after two to four weeks of use. And we only need to use a little bit, so a 30 ml bottle lasts between six and eight weeks, even though we use the serum every morning and evening.

And in these days where we’re counting every penny, we found a way to save while we’re giving our skin only the very best. Subscribing to get a bottle of IDEO Skincare’s Skin Memory Serum™ delivered every 30, 60 or 90 days comes with big discounts. It’s also possible to pay in four interest-free installments.

