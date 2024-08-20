Your account
I’m a Shopping Writer and These Are the 10 Best Deals Today — Starting at $3

By
Deals
Photo by Alistair Berg/Getty Images

The end of summer is approaching at the speed of light. While we’re sad to bid farewell to fun-filled beach days and family friend BBQs, there is something we’re looking forward to. Welcome end-of-season deals!

Labor Day is a few weeks away so we still have time to indulge in some fun in the sun. However, now is an ideal time to stock up on the massive markdowns. From organizational sets to bestselling fashion, frugal shoppers have a head start on unbelievable steals. It’s not just about tools and fashion. Home decor and bedding are up for grabs on sites like Amazon and Walmart. Best of all? Some sales start as low as $3! Check out our top picks ahead.

Amazon

If there’s one place we can go to expect impressive discounts, it’s Amazon. The e-tailer hosted its annual Prime Day sale last month, but there are still swoon-worthy markdowns that won’t break the budget!

Eudele Shower Caddy

Shower Caddy
AMazon

Does your shower need an upgrade? Add this bestselling shower caddy to your lineup. Over 100,000 shoppers purchased the stainless steel shower shelves in the past month.

See it!

Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie

Hoodie
Amazon

Summer’s hot and steamy weather is slowly dropping from near triple-digit temps. This bestselling hoodie is a transitional piece that will keep you warm without making you overheat on chilly summer days!

See it!

Nicetown Blackout Curtains

Curtains
Amazon

Some of Us enjoy waking up to complete darkness. These luxe-looking curtains have blackout panels that will keep the sun out until you’re ready!

See it!

JBL True Wireless Earbuds

Headphones
Amazon

More than 8,000 shoppers purchased these noise-canceling earbuds in the past month. Now they’re on sale for just $50!

See it!

ShaperX Shapewear Bodysuit

Bodysuit
Amazon

No panytlines? No problem! This slimming bodysuit features sculpting tummy control and a seamless thong design!

See it!

Walmart

Time & Tru Halter Knit Dress

Time and True Halter Knit Dress
Walmart

Looking to save big? This curve-loving midi dress is on sale for just $3!

See it!

Linsy Home Velvet Accent Chair with Ottoman

Linsy Home Velvet Accent Chair with Ottoman
Walmart

There are some sales that are so good you can’t pass up. Snag this accent chair and ottoman set for $130 off!

See it!

Apple iPad

iPad
Walmart

Back-to-school season is in full season. Make sure the student in your life is equipped with the tech that they need to thrive this year, courtesy of this 10.2-inch iPad!

Clara Clark Four-Piece Bedding Set

Bedding Set
Walmart

Is there anything that feels better than climbing into luxe bedding after a long day of work? This four-piece set is made from comfy microfiber fabric so you won’t wake up to late night sweats!

See it!

Apple MacBook

Macbook Air
Walmart

‘Tis the season for massive electronic and technology savings. This trendy Macbook Air laptop has an 18-hour battery life that’s perfect for sitting through daily WFH sessions or lectures!

See it!
