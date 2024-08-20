Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The end of summer is approaching at the speed of light. While we’re sad to bid farewell to fun-filled beach days and family friend BBQs, there is something we’re looking forward to. Welcome end-of-season deals!

Labor Day is a few weeks away so we still have time to indulge in some fun in the sun. However, now is an ideal time to stock up on the massive markdowns. From organizational sets to bestselling fashion, frugal shoppers have a head start on unbelievable steals. It’s not just about tools and fashion. Home decor and bedding are up for grabs on sites like Amazon and Walmart. Best of all? Some sales start as low as $3! Check out our top picks ahead.

Amazon

If there’s one place we can go to expect impressive discounts, it’s Amazon. The e-tailer hosted its annual Prime Day sale last month, but there are still swoon-worthy markdowns that won’t break the budget!

Eudele Shower Caddy

Does your shower need an upgrade? Add this bestselling shower caddy to your lineup. Over 100,000 shoppers purchased the stainless steel shower shelves in the past month.

Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie

Summer’s hot and steamy weather is slowly dropping from near triple-digit temps. This bestselling hoodie is a transitional piece that will keep you warm without making you overheat on chilly summer days!

Nicetown Blackout Curtains

Some of Us enjoy waking up to complete darkness. These luxe-looking curtains have blackout panels that will keep the sun out until you’re ready!

JBL True Wireless Earbuds

More than 8,000 shoppers purchased these noise-canceling earbuds in the past month. Now they’re on sale for just $50!

ShaperX Shapewear Bodysuit

No panytlines? No problem! This slimming bodysuit features sculpting tummy control and a seamless thong design!

Walmart

Time & Tru Halter Knit Dress

Looking to save big? This curve-loving midi dress is on sale for just $3!

Linsy Home Velvet Accent Chair with Ottoman

There are some sales that are so good you can’t pass up. Snag this accent chair and ottoman set for $130 off!

Apple iPad

Back-to-school season is in full season. Make sure the student in your life is equipped with the tech that they need to thrive this year, courtesy of this 10.2-inch iPad!

Clara Clark Four-Piece Bedding Set

Is there anything that feels better than climbing into luxe bedding after a long day of work? This four-piece set is made from comfy microfiber fabric so you won’t wake up to late night sweats!

Apple MacBook

‘Tis the season for massive electronic and technology savings. This trendy Macbook Air laptop has an 18-hour battery life that’s perfect for sitting through daily WFH sessions or lectures!