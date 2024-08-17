Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Isn’t it hard to believe that Labor Day is right around the corner? Although Labor Day is next month, plenty of retailers are already running sales and deals. Whether you need new furniture or dresses, now is a good time to get a jumpstart on acquiring all your goods.
From stores like Amazon, Walmart, J.Crew, Nordstrom and more, there is something for everyone ahead of the big Labor Day Weekend sales. We rounded up the best early Labor Day Weekend deals to shop now — read on to see our picks!
Amazon
Amazon is one of our favorite retailers, and we found comfy, casual pieces you’ll love.
AlvaQ Women’s Oversized Sweatshirt
Dokotoo Women’s Ruffle Short Sleeve Top
Nordstrom
Here at Us, we love Nordstrom! We also love the SKIMS dress and easy maxi skirt we found!
SKIMS Fits Everybody Crew Neck Long Sleeve Dress
Halogen Pull-On Mesh Maxi Skirt
Macy’s
Macy’s sale section has plenty of fashion-forward styles and offers savings with the code SALE!
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Linen Floral Shirtdress
GreenPan Chatham Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue is a great place to shop for luxury fashion!
Farm Rio Geometric Linen Crop Top
Alice + Olivia Hartford Floral Eyelet Romper
Walmart
Walmart is an all-encompassing retailer that offers deals on everything you need!
Nine.Eight Women’s Long Sleeve Shirt and Pull On Shorts Set
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Target
If you need essential, classic styles, Target is the place to go. We found breezy pants and a knife set that will make your life easier.
A New Day Women’s High-Rise Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants
Henckels Modernist 13-pc Knife Set with Block
J.Crew
If you’re into the preppy, polished aesthetic, J.Crew is right up your alley. We found two closet staple styles that will make sure you finish off summer in style.
J.Crew Jolie dress in eyelet cotton poplin
J.Crew Button-front denim mini skirt
DSW
For the fashionista on a budget, DSW is the place to go. We found two sleek styles that will dd some flair to your wardrobe.
Steve Madden Brycin Moto Bootie
Kelly & Katie Sasha Ballet Flat
Zappos
Zappos is a premier destination to find chic, affordable shoes. We found popular silhouettes from Crocs and Dr. Martens that we’re sure you’ll love!
Crocs Brooklyn Slide
Dr. Martens Voss Quad Sandals
Sealy
Perhaps one of the most known mattress brands, Sealy crafts mattress that will make your slumber much more enjoyable.
Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid Mattress
Nolah Mattress
Nolah Mattress is known for its comfortable, plush mattress, and now you can get one for a deal.
Stearns & Foster
Steams & Foster makes comfy, sturdy mattress, and right now, they’re running early Labor Day Weekend deals!
Stearns & Foster Reserve Mattress
Ashley Furniture
For those looking to refresh their dwellings with furniture, Ashley Furniture has plenty of deals!
Brooklinen
If you need comfy, soft sheets, we found them for a steal at Brooklinen!
Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set