From Amazon to Brooklinen, Here Are the Best Early Labor Day Weekend Deals — Up to 50% Off

By
Early labor day weekend deals
Nordstrom, Zappos, Walmart

Isn’t it hard to believe that Labor Day is right around the corner? Although Labor Day is next month, plenty of retailers are already running sales and deals. Whether you need new furniture or dresses, now is a good time to get a jumpstart on acquiring all your goods.

From stores like Amazon, Walmart, J.Crew, Nordstrom and more, there is something for everyone ahead of the big Labor Day Weekend sales. We rounded up the best early Labor Day Weekend deals to shop now — read on to see our picks!

Amazon

Amazon is one of our favorite retailers, and we found comfy, casual pieces you’ll love.

AlvaQ Women’s Oversized Sweatshirt 

AlvaQ Women's Oversized Sweatshirt
Amazon
Was $37You Save 32%
On Sale: $25
See it!

Dokotoo Women’s Ruffle Short Sleeve Top

Dokotoo Women's Casual Ruffle Short Sleeve Tops
Amazon
Was $20You Save 30%
On Sale: $14
See it!

Nordstrom

Here at Us, we love Nordstrom! We also love the SKIMS dress and easy maxi skirt we found!

SKIMS Fits Everybody Crew Neck Long Sleeve Dress

SKIMS Fits Everybody Crew Neck Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom
Was $88You Save 50%
On Sale: $44
See it!

Halogen Pull-On Mesh Maxi Skirt

Halogen Pull-On Mesh Maxi Skirt
Nordstrom
Was $69You Save 50%
On Sale: $34.50
See it!

Macy’s

Macy’s sale section has plenty of fashion-forward styles and offers savings with the code SALE!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Linen Floral Shirtdress

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Linen Floral Shirtdress
Macy’s
Was $185You Save 28%
On Sale: $133
See it!

GreenPan Chatham Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

GreenPan Chatham Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Macy’s
Was $334You Save 40%
On Sale: $200
See it!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue is a great place to shop for luxury fashion!

Farm Rio Geometric Linen Crop Top

Farm Rio Geometric Linen Crop Top
Saks Fifth Avenue
Was $140You Save 30%
On Sale: $98
See it!

Alice + Olivia Hartford Floral Eyelet Romper

Alice + Olivia Hartford Floral Eyelet Romper
Saks Fifth Avenue

Walmart

Walmart is an all-encompassing retailer that offers deals on everything you need!

Nine.Eight Women’s Long Sleeve Shirt and Pull On Shorts Set

Nine.Eight Women's Long Sleeve Shirt and Pull On Shorts Set
Walmart

Was $34.98You Save 60%
On Sale: $13.95
See it!

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Amazon

Was $59You Save 17%
On Sale: $49
See it!

Target

If you need essential, classic styles, Target is the place to go. We found breezy pants and a knife set that will make your life easier.

A New Day Women’s High-Rise Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants

A New Day Women's High-Rise Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants
Target
Was $25You Save 28%
On Sale: $18
See it!

Henckels Modernist 13-pc Knife Set with Block

Henckels Modernist 13-pc Knife Set with Block
Target
Was $542You Save 69%
On Sale: $170
See it!

J.Crew

If you’re into the preppy, polished aesthetic, J.Crew is right up your alley. We found two closet staple styles that will make sure you finish off summer in style.

J.Crew Jolie dress in eyelet cotton poplin

J.Crew Jolie dress in eyelet cotton poplin
J.Crew
Was $128You Save 38%
On Sale: $80
See it!

J.Crew Button-front denim mini skirt

J.Crew Button-front denim mini skirt
J.Crew
Was $128You Save 30%
On Sale: $90
See it!

DSW

For the fashionista on a budget, DSW is the place to go. We found two sleek styles that will dd some flair to your wardrobe.

Steve Madden Brycin Moto Bootie

Steve Madden Brycin Moto Bootie
DSW
Was $119You Save 71%
On Sale: $35
See it!

Kelly & Katie Sasha Ballet Flat

Kelly & Katie Sasha Ballet Flat
DSW
Was $80You Save 56%
On Sale: $35
See it!

Zappos

Zappos is a premier destination to find chic, affordable shoes. We found popular silhouettes from Crocs and Dr. Martens that we’re sure you’ll love!

Crocs Brooklyn Slide

no

Was $55You Save 22%
On Sale: $43
See it!

Dr. Martens Voss Quad Sandals

Dr. Martens Voss Quad Sandals deals
Zappos
Was $120You Save 28%
On Sale: $86
See it!

Sealy

Perhaps one of the most known mattress brands, Sealy crafts mattress that will make your slumber much more enjoyable.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid Mattress

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid Mattress deals
Sealy
Was $1,799You Save 6%
On Sale: $1,699
See it!
Sealy Posturepedic Spring Mattress deals
Sealy
Was $799You Save 25%
On Sale: $599
See it!

 

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Mattress is known for its comfortable, plush mattress, and now you can get one for a deal.

deals Nolah Evolution Mattress
Nolah Mattress
Was $1,499You Save 35%
On Sale: $974
See it!
Nolah Original Mattress deals
Nolah Mattress
Was $1,449You Save 35%
On Sale: $942
See it!

Stearns & Foster

Steams & Foster makes comfy, sturdy mattress, and right now, they’re running early Labor Day Weekend deals!

Stearns & Foster Reserve Mattress

Stearns & Foster Reserve Mattress deals
Stearns & Foster
Was $1,999You Save 15%
On Sale: $1,699
See it!
Stearns & Foster The Studio Mattress deals
Stearns & Foster
Was $1,799You Save 17%
On Sale: $1,499
See it!

Ashley Furniture

For those looking to refresh their dwellings with furniture, Ashley Furniture has plenty of deals!

Reveon Lakes Sofa deals
Ashley Furniture
Was $699.99You Save 14%
On Sale: $599.99
See it!
Isanti Dining Table deals
Ashley Furniture
Was $799.99You Save 13%
On Sale: $699.99
See it!

Brooklinen

If you need comfy, soft sheets, we found them for a steal at Brooklinen!

Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Brooklinen Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle deals
Brooklinen
Was $313You Save 32%
On Sale: $212.84
See it!

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set deals
Brooklinen
Was $149You Save 15%
On Sale: $127
See it!

lisa rinna on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Lisa Rinna Said This $15 Hyaluronic Acid Serum is ‘Lovely!’ View Deal

