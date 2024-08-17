Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Isn’t it hard to believe that Labor Day is right around the corner? Although Labor Day is next month, plenty of retailers are already running sales and deals. Whether you need new furniture or dresses, now is a good time to get a jumpstart on acquiring all your goods.

From stores like Amazon, Walmart, J.Crew, Nordstrom and more, there is something for everyone ahead of the big Labor Day Weekend sales. We rounded up the best early Labor Day Weekend deals to shop now — read on to see our picks!

Amazon

Amazon is one of our favorite retailers, and we found comfy, casual pieces you’ll love.

AlvaQ Women’s Oversized Sweatshirt

Was $37 You Save 32% On Sale: $25 See it!

Dokotoo Women’s Ruffle Short Sleeve Top

Was $20 You Save 30% On Sale: $14 See it!

Nordstrom

Here at Us, we love Nordstrom! We also love the SKIMS dress and easy maxi skirt we found!

SKIMS Fits Everybody Crew Neck Long Sleeve Dress

Was $88 You Save 50% On Sale: $44 See it!

Halogen Pull-On Mesh Maxi Skirt

Was $69 You Save 50% On Sale: $34.50 See it!

Macy’s

Macy’s sale section has plenty of fashion-forward styles and offers savings with the code SALE!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Linen Floral Shirtdress

Was $185 You Save 28% On Sale: $133 See it!

GreenPan Chatham Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Was $334 You Save 40% On Sale: $200 See it!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue is a great place to shop for luxury fashion!

Farm Rio Geometric Linen Crop Top

Was $140 You Save 30% On Sale: $98 See it!

Alice + Olivia Hartford Floral Eyelet Romper

Walmart

Walmart is an all-encompassing retailer that offers deals on everything you need!

Nine.Eight Women’s Long Sleeve Shirt and Pull On Shorts Set

Was $34.98 You Save 60% On Sale: $13.95 See it!

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Was $59 You Save 17% On Sale: $49 See it!

Target

If you need essential, classic styles, Target is the place to go. We found breezy pants and a knife set that will make your life easier.

A New Day Women’s High-Rise Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants

Was $25 You Save 28% On Sale: $18 See it!

Henckels Modernist 13-pc Knife Set with Block

Was $542 You Save 69% On Sale: $170 See it!

J.Crew

If you’re into the preppy, polished aesthetic, J.Crew is right up your alley. We found two closet staple styles that will make sure you finish off summer in style.

J.Crew Jolie dress in eyelet cotton poplin

Was $128 You Save 38% On Sale: $80 See it!

J.Crew Button-front denim mini skirt

Was $128 You Save 30% On Sale: $90 See it!

DSW

For the fashionista on a budget, DSW is the place to go. We found two sleek styles that will dd some flair to your wardrobe.

Steve Madden Brycin Moto Bootie

Was $119 You Save 71% On Sale: $35 See it!

Kelly & Katie Sasha Ballet Flat

Was $80 You Save 56% On Sale: $35 See it!

Zappos

Zappos is a premier destination to find chic, affordable shoes. We found popular silhouettes from Crocs and Dr. Martens that we’re sure you’ll love!

Crocs Brooklyn Slide

Was $55 You Save 22% On Sale: $43 See it!

Dr. Martens Voss Quad Sandals

Was $120 You Save 28% On Sale: $86 See it!

Sealy

Perhaps one of the most known mattress brands, Sealy crafts mattress that will make your slumber much more enjoyable.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid Mattress

Was $1,799 You Save 6% On Sale: $1,699 See it!

Was $799 You Save 25% On Sale: $599 See it!

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Mattress is known for its comfortable, plush mattress, and now you can get one for a deal.

Was $1,499 You Save 35% On Sale: $974 See it!

Was $1,449 You Save 35% On Sale: $942 See it!

Stearns & Foster

Steams & Foster makes comfy, sturdy mattress, and right now, they’re running early Labor Day Weekend deals!

Stearns & Foster Reserve Mattress

Was $1,999 You Save 15% On Sale: $1,699 See it!

Was $1,799 You Save 17% On Sale: $1,499 See it!

Ashley Furniture

For those looking to refresh their dwellings with furniture, Ashley Furniture has plenty of deals!

Was $699.99 You Save 14% On Sale: $599.99 See it!

Was $799.99 You Save 13% On Sale: $699.99 See it!

Brooklinen

If you need comfy, soft sheets, we found them for a steal at Brooklinen!

Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed.

Was $313 You Save 32% On Sale: $212.84 See it!

Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

Was $149 You Save 15% On Sale: $127 See it!