Memorial Day came and went this year, and if you happened to miss out on one of the many deals, there’s no need to worry. There are still several deals on offer that you can shop right now at retailers like Amazon. You don’t need a special promo code or need to wait for a special window of time either. All you have to do is head to Amazon and check out the deals, which are 70% off their normal price or more.

You can find deals on goodies like wireless earbuds, juicers, pumps, and a variety of other must-have stuff. If you’re ready to shop, just check out some of our favorites below. But be sure to act quickly. These prices won’t last for long, so if you see something you like, you’ll have to jump on it before it disappears.

These Are the 10 Best Deals 70% Off Deals Today

1. Rolosar Wireless Earbuds: Enjoy your favorite tunes on the go with these wireless earbuds and charging case and secure earhooks for use while running – just $24!

2. Aeitto Cold Press Juicer Machine: Make delicious fresh juice with this machine that can help you make tasty beverages and more – just $100!

3. DKNY Open Toe Pump: Add these gorgeous pumps to your wardrobe and look beautifully polished wherever you go – just $33!

4. CFIAI Portable Charger Power Bank: Keep your phone and other devices juiced up when you need them the most on the go – just $19!



5. Cloarks Pan/Tilt Security Camera: Use this security camera to take inventory of the area and keep an eye out on your property– just $23!



6. Nashalyly Chiffon A-Line Skirt: Choose your favorite color of this gorgeous maxi skirt and wear it with any part of your wardrobe – just $25!

7. Drecell Car Vacuum: Keep your car nice and tidy with this portable rechargeable car vacuum – just $26!

8. Anne Klein Crystal Accented Bangle Watch: Slip this gold-toned bangle watch on your wrist for dainty luxury – just $41!

9. Yinole Dog Grooming Vacuum: Help keep your pet clean, smooth, shiny and happy with this special grooming vacuum – just $90!

10. Notabrick Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Bring the music everywhere you go with this portable Bluetooth speaker – just $30!