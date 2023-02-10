Need a De-Puffing Pick-Me-Up? This Cooling Eye Serum Feels Like a Spa Treatment

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As I’ve gotten older, my Google searches have dramatically evolved. I used to look up “best bars in Los Angeles” and now I’m typing “best anti-aging eye creams.” Oh, how times have changed! These days, I always seem to wake up with dark circles under my eyes. It’s like the plot of Groundhog Day — minus the happy ending. All I want is for these under-eye bags to fade away! Is that too much to ask?

Well, my prayers have been answered. I recently discovered my new favorite remedy from Innisfree, and it’s only $22 on Amazon! Packed with green tea and hyaluronic acid, this nourishing serum reduces puffiness while refreshing the eye area. I’m seriously obsessed! The roll-on applicator delivers mess-free hydration with a cooling effect. Plus, the smell is absolutely divine! Every time I use this serum, I feel like I’ve just returned from the spa. Keep scrolling to shop this amazing eye treatment!

Get the Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Eye Serum for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Eye Serum is the perfect blend of skincare and self-care. It almost feels like an ice roller or under-eye gel patch with the added benefit of serum! Not only does this eye serum produce an instant burst of hydration, it also targets under-eye bags. You might as well call this product De-Puff Daddy!

Formulated with Jejua green tea, green tea seed oil and hyaluronic acid, this lightweight eye serum replenishes skin with moisture. Just like caffeinated green tea, this product wakes up our eyes! To apply, simply pump to dispense the serum and massage the roller ball around your eye area. So soothing!

Side note: We love that Innisfree supports sustainability with recycled materials!

It turns out I’m not the only fan of this green tea eye serum! One shopper gushed, “I love the application. It’s cold and soothing to the eye area!” Agreed! Another customer declared, “This is wonderful — makes your under eyes feel good. Roller ball type is so easy to use.”

At this point, our skincare routine is longer than our grocery list. This Innisfree eye serum is the one step we actually look forward to! Take some time out of your busy day to apply this rejuvenating serum, and get ready to say “peace out” to puffiness with this Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Eye Serum!

