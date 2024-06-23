Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hair care is important no matter the season — full stop! Whether you’re trying to protect your hair or currently dealing with itching and flaking, investing in a hair oil can help alleviate your worries. Issa Rae, known for creating and starring in Insecure and Awkward Black Girl, has a distinct sense of style and is known for her radiant skin and ornate style. We found her favorite hair and scalp oil — and it’s only $28 at Nordstrom!

In an interview with CNN Underscored, Rae listed this hair and scalp oil as one of her favorite products. And if you know Rae and her affinity for beautiful, intricate hairstyles, you can trust her recommendations!

This Sienna Naturals Daily Elixir Nutritive Hair & Scalp Oil is an easy addition to your hair routine that will help keep your tresses feeling healthy and nourished. It features a blend of coconut oil, grape seed oil, Baobab oil, lavender oil and a host of other ingredients for a simple, natural option. Also, it has blue tansy oil for its antiseptic properties, which help keep your hair feeling fresher and cleaner longer.

You can use this hair and scalp oil on dry or wet hair, although if you really want to seal in moisture, you should do it while your hair is wet. To use it, you should use the dropper to apply a small amount and massage it in. Further, you can use it while your hair is in a protective style, and you can also use it on damaged or color-treated hair.

While speaking to the effectiveness of this hair elixir, a happy Nordstrom reviewer gushed, “So far, this product appears to be curtailing the flakiness of my scalp. It leaves my scalp feeling clean and has stopped any itching.” One more reviewer added, “I had horrible flakes, and my scalp was extremely dry. I tried several scalp remedies, but this did the job. I haven’t had any flakes since I’ve tried this.”

Additionally, dealing with dryness, flaking and itching when it comes to your hair can be embarrassing and irritating. If you need a new tool to help eliminate these common issues, this hair and scalp oil from Sienna Naturals will help elevate your hair care routine!

