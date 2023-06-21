Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Aging is inevitable, but you don’t need to bring extra baggage with you! And by baggage, we mean under-eye bags — that pesky puffiness that just won’t go away. No amount of beauty sleep or eye cream seems to make a difference for Us. We still wake up to dark circles and saggy skin. The only crepes we like in the morning are our breakfast pancakes — not our fine lines!

Well, we finally discovered a solution! The It Cosmetics Rapid Bag Reducer is a brand-new product that has already gone viral on TikTok. In just 15 minutes, this fast-acting formula depuffs, tightens and smooths skin. You’ll notice the results right away! How do we know this? Because we just tried this treatment for ourselves!

It Cosmetics is one of our favorite beauty brands with anti-aging benefits. The Bye Bye Under Eye concealer is our go-to full-coverage corrector and we also love the foundation with CC cream and SPF 50. Now it’s safe to say that this Bye Bye Under Eye Bags Daytime Treatment is also one of our holy grail heroes! Read on to find out why.

Get the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Bags Daytime Treatment for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

The It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Bags Daytime Treatment feels like a “temporary eye lift in a tube,” according to the cosmetics company. But we have to say, this powerful formula really does firm up your under-eyes! As someone with very sensitive skin, I was surprised that I didn’t experience any irritation from using this product.

Designed with multi-patented technology for moderate to severe eye bags (a.k.a. mature skin), this treatment compresses and tightens under-eye bags for all-day wear. In fact, 94% of participants in a clinical study claimed this product lasts all day. The formula dries transparent with a blur finish, so it’s almost like a primer for makeup.

Apply a pea-sized amount of product to your finger and then glide the formula along your eye contour. Then gently tap the treatment outward and relax your face for 15 minutes (no smiling or squinting!).

Save the baggage for your next vacation, and say bye-bye to under-eye bags with the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Bags!

