Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Having streaming problems? We feel bad for you, son…just kidding, but we do want to help. Sick of platforms that play you the same songs over and over? Ones you never even liked in the first place? Tired of questionable algorithms, distracting commercials and bad audio quality? Let’s say if we added them all up, we’d have about 99 problems. But let Us tell you, TIDAL won’t be one of them!

As implied by our shameless puns, TIDAL is, of course, owned by the legendary Jay-Z. He launched the streaming platform back in 2014, providing listeners with two membership tiers to choose from: Premium and HiFi. This year might be TIDAL’s best yet though, because for an extremely limited time, you can get four months for just $4 when you sign up!

Get four months of TIDAL Premium (originally $10 per month) or HiFi (originally $20 per month) for just $4! Deal ends April 30, 2020. Available in US, CA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Poland.

Yes, it’s the same price regardless of which tier you sign up for, and yes, this is one of the wildest deals we’ve ever encountered. We’re talking over 90% off! Both tiers include a catalog of over 60 million songs, over 250,000 HD videos, all types of podcasts and all types of podcasts and even celebrity-curated playlists by The Weeknd, The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, Thomas Rhett, The Jonas Brothers and more. That’s not even including all of the exclusive content and releases from top artists like Rihanna and The White Stripes!

So, what’s the difference between Premium and HiFi? Both are at the top of their game, but HiFi takes it another step up, featuring lossless High Fidelity sound quality, which means you’re hearing the music completely uncompressed, exactly how it was meant to be heard!

Get four months of TIDAL Premium (originally $10 per month) or HiFi (originally $20 per month) for just $4! Deal ends April 30, 2020. Available in US, CA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Poland.

TIDAL is different. Just the fact that it’s owned by one of the world’ s most famous musicians and producers tells you most of what you need to know. Everything is taken into account — the entire experience. It’s not just about the quality of the audio and visuals, but how you’re taking everything in. How your mood is lifted, how easy the platform is to navigate and how you can incorporate it into your life. Workout session? Check. Moment of meditation? Check. Dance party? Check, of course! We know a dance party is first on our list after taking advantage of this limited-time $4 deal!

Get four months of TIDAL Premium (originally $10 per month) or HiFi (originally $20 per month) for just $4! Deal ends April 30, 2020. Available in US, CA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Poland.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!