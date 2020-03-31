This Top-Rated Bra Will Bring Out Your Inner ‘Tiger King’

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! This is Shop With Us here at Us Weekly, and yes, we are just as obsessed with Tiger King as you are. The most mind-blowing docuseries on the planet was released just when we needed it most — and the conspiracy theories have been swirling around in our brains ever since we hit the final credit sequence!

While the true crime aspect of the series obviously enthralled Us, we have to say, the only thing we were potentially more interested in was the fashion…of, well, everyone. From Joe Exotic to his arch enemy Carole Baskin, we saw a lot of…well, just a lot. You could even say (or sing) that we “saw a tiger.” Or hundreds and hundreds, on top of other big cat prints that had us in serious awe. We may not want to go as extreme as Baskin with our wardrobe, but we love a few big cat-inspired pieces here and there, and this top-rated bra is definitely going to nab that next spot!

Get the Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra (originally $68) for just $41 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This T-shirt bra will bring out your inner Tiger King, but in a way that makes you feel like you’re ruler of the jungle rather than a zoo owner caught up in dangerous feuds and criminalities. We’re not just loving it for the leopard print design either. This is a Natori bra, after all, so it would impress Us regardless of the way it looked. Even Lady Gaga loves this brand!

In fact, just about 400 shoppers are enamored with this Bliss bra, leaving it high rating after high rating. They say it provides “outstanding comfort” and that they “can’t say enough good things” about it. Many agree that it’s the “best bra ever,” so relieved to finally have found one that “hugs in all the right places”!

This super lightweight bra has contour cups of foam-lined jersey, offering both fuller coverage and a soft, barely-there feel. Even the underwire is shockingly comfortable! But how about that lace trim? It’s undoubtedly pretty, but is it practical? Yes! It lightly rests on the skin. No digging, chafing or itching to be found!

While we’re feeling particular partial to the Leopard Print version of this Bliss bra right now, if you’re looking for something on the simpler side, Hyacinth is also available — a pale purple that’s definitely delivering springtime vibes. Either version will have you feeling confident, pretty and fierce. Mullet is optional.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!