These Luxe Sandals Are Like a World-Class Massage for Your Feet

How nice does a trip to the spa sound right about now? Just about nicer than anything you’ve ever heard, right? Unfortunately, it’s just not doable at this point in time. Instead, we’re stuck hanging out at home where we’re lucky to even get a five-minute massage from an untrained partner, roommate or family member — rather than a professional masseuse. And considering the at-home workouts we’ve been trying out, we could really use one — especially on our feet!

We may not be able to hit up the spa right now, but we can sort of have the spa come to us, and walk-in appointments are always, always going to be welcome. All we need is a pair of OOFOS. These sandals, specifically, feel like you’re essentially wearing an on-the-go massage, so much so that reviewers are even ditching their house slippers for them!

These Oolala sandals have nearly 100 positively glowing reviews, and shoppers say they are “truly a life-saver,” especially for those with plantar fasciitis. They’re comparing the experience of wearing them to “walking on a squishy, soft cloud” or even to “walking on air,” and are so impressed with the “excellent arch support,” which is non-existent in most flip flops. They seriously “can’t believe how wonderful these feel.” They say these shoes even “help with recovery time” if you’re dealing with soreness or the aftermath of an injury! One shopper graded them an “A+++++,” and we say they even deserve an extra credit bonus on top of that!

While other popular shoe brands’ foam footbeds actually bounce pressure back at your feet, OOFOS is doing things differently, standing out easily in the crowd. Its signature OOFoam technology actually claims to remarkably absorb the impact of your steps — 37% more than the traditional footwear foam. That’s along with cradling your arches and promoting natural foot movement for a healthier gait. We can see why so many shoppers are telling everyone to feel the “OO” for themselves!

Wearing these shoes, either around the house or on a walk outside, may “soothe and reinvigorate” your fatigued feet — all the while reducing muscular and joint stress from your soles, to your knees and up to your lower back. Even the soft toe post is specially contoured to resist chafing. Every little detail of this sandal is completely thought out, from the moisture- and odor-resistant materials to the traction pattern on the outsole!

This “resort-ready” Luxe style was created with a slimmer, more streamlined silhouette than the traditional Oolala, and the hand-painted thong straps are seriously gorgeous, featuring shimmery gradient designs, now available in two colors. Just pick your favorite (or both) and you’re good to go. Usually wear a half size? Size up, check out and prepare to feel that “OO”!

