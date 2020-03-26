Everyone’s Favorite Classic TOMS Slip-On Is Now Under $35 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is here and it’s not wasting any time. There are so, so, so many items on sale, and we’re not just talking any random items. We’re talking top picks — ones so popular that they’re instantly recognizable when you spot them in public. You know the brand, you know the style and now you’re about to know the stunning sale price!

One pick that has Us ready to shop until we drop is a slip-on from TOMS. Not just any slip-on, but the slip-on. The one that “started it all.” You know the one! Whether it’s been on your wish list forever or if you’re simply looking to stock up on more colors, this is the best chance you’re going to get, because this style is currently 30% off, coming in at under $35!

Get the TOMS Classic Canvas Slip-On (originally $50) for just $34 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Over 1,600 Nordstrom shoppers have shown their love for these iconic shoes, the overwhelming majority leaving perfect five-star ratings. They say these are their “favorite shoes in the whole wild world,” and that they’re easily “the most comfortable shoes ever.” Reviewers wholeheartedly “believe the hype” and say you should too. Not only are they “really flattering” on your feet, but they’re super easy to care for and super versatile — “you can wear them everywhere”!

Apart from their amazing comfort and cute style, TOMS are also super popular because of the brand’s generous main initiative. For every pair of TOMS you buy, the company will donate a new pair of shoes to a child in need. That means there is truly no room for buyer’s remorse here. And yes, these slip-ons may be on sale, but that won’t stop TOMS from donating just as many new shoes as it normally would!

These slip-ons are super lightweight and feature TOMS’ signature canvas upper with goring at the in-step to make for an easier on and off. On the inside, you’ll find a smooth fabric and leather lining featuring adorable patterns, as well as a removable leather footbed that’s both wonderfully cushioned and super breathable. These shoes might feel slightly snug the first time you put them on, but not to worry, because they’re made to stretch with wear so you get the perfect fit for your foot. Order half a size down if you’re between sizes!

Shoppers “can’t get enough” of these shoes, especially at their new sale price. We currently have five solid colors to pick from: Ash Canvas, Black, Black/Black, Navy Canvas and Red. Which will you choose? Or, better question — are there any you won’t choose?

