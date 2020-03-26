Florals for Spring? These Adorable Sneakers Epitomize This Classic Trend

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Anyone that loves fashion and film has seen The Devil Wears Prada, obviously. One of the most beloved bits of dialogue comes straight from Miranda Priestly as she is discussing what trends to feature in an upcoming issue of Runway magazine. When one staffer casually suggests florals, she fires back with the now iconic quip, “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.”

Though it’s definitely not a revelation to sport floral patterns in the spring, it’s truly a classic choice that will never go out of style. Interested? This pair of amazing all-over floral Keds is an amazing way to flex your fashion prowess!

If you want to rock florals on your feet, then these Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Kickstart Garden Party kicks are the perfect way to do just that. They have a beautiful pastel pattern from the tip of the toe all the way to the back of the heel. Even the platform on these shoes has the same pattern embossed on it, so this is a commitment!

The exterior of the shoe is rendered in imported Saffiano leather, which is incredibly luxurious (Prada bags are often constructed from the material!). The light-colored pattern has a number of Keds design staples, including the classic blue logo on the back of the heel — as well as a logo tab on the outside of the ankle. They have a low-top profile and white laces that wrap to the top of the shoe. These are absolutely stunning — the more that we look at them, the more we completely fall in love!

And as is standard with Keds sneakers, these shoes are designed to be as comfortable as can be. They come with the brand’s staple cushioned and breathable Dream Foam® footbed, which makes them ideal for all-day wear. These sneakers are also incredibly lightweight, weighing in at just 8 ounces per shoe. Platform sneakers can sometimes be on the heavier side, so it’s great that these beauties are light as a feather — which only enhances their wearability.

These sneakers are meant to be showcased, so wearing them with basic outfits is the best way to go. They’ll look great with a simple pair of skinny jeans, a solid tank top and your favorite spring jacket. These Keds kicks are the stars of the show — so let them shine in their full floral glory!

