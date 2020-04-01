The Delicious Detox Tea That Had Kendall Jenner Drinking ’12 Cups a Day’

There’s nothing like a little detox to get your body and your mind back on track. Maybe you have some bloating that refuses to take a break, or maybe your digestive system just feels off. Maybe you just went through a life-altering experience and want the freshest start possible, or maybe you just want to feel a little healthier in general. It never hurts to be a little healthier! These are all valid reasons for a little detox — but finding a reason is only step one.

Step two is finding a detox that is not only effective, but gentle on your body. You don’t want one that leaves your system feeling ravaged — no matter how many companies make “detox” products that do exactly that. Need some recommendations? Why not start with this tea, personally approved by Kendall Jenner?

Get the Kusmi Tea Detox at Amazon! Some versions available as soon as March 29! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Right around when Jenner’s modeling career was seriously taking off, she revealed some of her biggest secrets to E! News, noting this Kusmi tea was a huge factor. “I usually start my day off with a cup of detox tea,” she said. “I have like 12 cups a day.” 12 cups a day? That’s major, and it’s exactly how we know this tea is not only delicious, but perfectly fine to drink throughout the day without any shocking consequences!

Reviewers are totally obsessed too, loving not only the aroma but the flavor — noting that it’s ideal because they don’t need to add any sugar to make it taste good. And the results they’ve seen and felt? Amazing. Their stubborn bloat is finally going down, they’re shedding extra pounds and their system feels regulated without the price of having to run to the bathroom every 10 minutes. It’s making them feel calmer too. Some thought the price might be a bit much at first, but they quickly changed their minds, especially after noticing how they could steep one bag twice and get the same rich flavor. They say it’s 100% worth it!

This tea is made has a zesty lemon flavor with a lemongrass core, as well as a base of green tea and Yerba mate. Hand-picked dandelion may act as a powerful liver cleanser while South African rooibos adds that natural sweetness. You can drink this tea hot or iced, and the effects will be the same!

You can either grab a box of plastic-free tea bags or choose one of the pretty tins of loose-leaf tea, which you can up-cycle. Make one into a flower pot as one reviewer suggested, or maybe a bobby pin or candy holder. This tea is seriously a fresh start for everything in your life!

