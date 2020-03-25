Blue light glasses are all the rage for 2020, and considering phone, TV and computer screens won’t be going anywhere, we know we’ll be wearing them every single day for a long, long time to come. With less eye strain and fatigue, fewer headaches and better sleep as just a few of the many benefits, we can’t see who wouldn’t want a pair! However…

There is still one reason that might stop Us from picking up a pair of blue light glasses: if they looked awful on our face! Glasses can be super adorable, but the same pair of glasses isn’t going to have the same effect on every single person. Eye color and hair color can be huge factors, but the biggest factor of all? Your face shape. Many people don’t take into account just how important their natural face shape is when picking up a new pair of specs — but it’s everything. Many of those people aren’t even sure what their own face shapes are! If you’re nodding along, never fear. Just keep scrolling through our guide to find your own face shape and multiple pairs of blue light glasses you’ll want to scoop up ASAP!

Oval

Oval face shapes have very balanced proportions, meaning they’re open to tons of fun shapes and styles. Round, rectangular, aviators — you name it!

Heart

A heart-shaped face is more angular, leading to a point at the chin. This means you can experiment with some unique shapes, like a chic cat-eye!

Square

If you’ve ever found yourself oddly jealous of someone’s jawline, they probably had a square face shape. Square shapes look best with a little contrast — which is why rounder frames are the way to go!

Round

Just as round shapes look good on square faces, square and rectangular shapes look great on round faces. Wayfarers are always a top-notch choice!

