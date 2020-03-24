Waldo’s Phenomenal Free Contact Trial Is a Clear Choice for Weary Eyes

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We have a vision. It’s a vision of a clear, vibrant world where no one asks us how many fingers they’re holding up. One with defined edges and colors, easy-to-read books and signs and an astounding level of comfort — with no glasses involved. If this vision seems impossible, know right now that it’s not. “But contacts are so uncomfortable!” Stop right there. We used to think the same, but thanks to Waldo, everything has changed!

While most contacts tend to lead to red, irritated eyes, blurry vision and a major dent in your bank account, Waldo is doing things differently — very differently. With an “excellent” rating based on nearly 10,000 reviews, it’s clear from the start that this is a brand worth checking out — and now is the time to do it. Waldo is offering 10 free pairs of contacts for anyone who signs up for a trial, and shipping costs under $3!

Sign up for a trial with Waldo today and receive 10 free pairs of contacts!

Waldo is on a mission to provide “the highest quality contacts without the hassle or the price tag.” The brand is all about simplicity and clarity in every sense, which is a welcome relief. The road to clear vision shouldn’t be clouded with murky waters, no matter how many other companies try to convince you that it does!

Waldo’s lenses are of the utmost quality, “designed for optimum comfort and moisture.” They’re made from ultra-breathable etafilcon A with a high water content of 58%, and their Super Fine Edge Design has a smooth, tapered edge made to produce low friction. They even claim to offer UV protection!

Another thing contact wearers seriously love about Waldo is how the company treats its customers: with respect, demonstrating an evident commitment to eye health and customer service. The all-star team will go above and beyond to answer any questions, and the in-house opticians will make sure you’re taken care of at every step!

To get started with your trial, you can just choose your prescription, input your doctor’s information and your address and complete your order. Done! In just 48 hours that pretty blue box could be on your doorstep! It really is that easy. Waldo has a beautiful and easy-to-navigate site, and managing your subscription is a piece of cake. Need to update a prescription, or need to pause for a month? You can update your account immediately!

We know our eyesight is in good hands with Waldo. The ever-trustworthy brand is even transparent about pricing, revealing to shoppers how it eliminates company and distributor markups. We don’t need 20/20 vision here — we can clearly see that this free trial is not one to be missed!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!