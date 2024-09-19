Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What’s there not to love about rich mom style? If you ask Us, it’s all about combining minimalist, luxe-looking pieces to create sophisticated and chic ensembles. That includes jewelry, too! If you’re on the hunt for new rich mom-approved jewelry for fall, you’ve come to the right place. JCPenney slashed the prices on its extensive accessories collection in a budget-friendly flash sale.

Not only are luxe-looking earrings, necklaces and bracelets marked down for the flash sale, but shoppers can receive even more discounts when using the code PENDANTS. It’s such a great sale that we rounded up pieces on sale under $10! There’s no telling how long this sale will last, so be sure to act now while these rich mom-approved pieces are still in stock!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing screams rich mom style like subtle and dainty accessories. These knot button-style studs look so glamorous without breaking the bank — originally $10, now just $4!

2. Luxe Layers: Layered necklaces are all the rage. This three-chain set has a dainty initial pendant — originally $36, now just $9!

3. Twisted Metals: This two-toned bracelet mixes gold and sliver shades for a uniquely stacked bangle — originally $26, now just $8!

4. Diamonds ‘n Pearls: Does it get any more luxurious than diamonds and pearls? These affordable studs deliver the glamorous style for less — originally $16, now just $6!

5. Subtle Bling: Add a delicate touch of sparkle and shine courtesy of this gold necklace. It has a cable bar pendant that’s littered with diamond-like stones — originally $34, now just $8!

6. Art Deco Glow: These square-drop earrings feature a retro art deco style pendant for a vintage nod— originally $14, now just $5!

7. The Perfect Trio: You’ll get to switch up your style when you snag this three-pack earring set. It comes with two pearls of chic studs and one pair of drop earrings — originally $14, now just $5!

8. Circle of Glam: This dainty chain is a minimalist shopper’s dream. It features a cute semi circle pendant with a diamond-like stone in the middle— originally $34, now just $8!

9. Hypoallergenic Huggie: Shoppers with sensitive skin may be apprehensive about irritation from costume jewelry. Thankfully these glistening gold huggie earrings are made from a hypoallergenic material that won’t irritate sensitive skin— originally $10, now just $4!

10. Glamorous Drop-Down: This rope chain has a shiny drop-down pendant that features a trio of diamond-like gems — originally $22, now just $8!

11. Rose Gold Wrist: If you love a tennis bracelet moment, you’ll want to check out this cool rose gold bangle — originally $20, now just $7!

12. Last but Not Least: These gold studs are unique because they have a semi-circle detail that showcases a dazzling diamond — originally $26, now just $6!