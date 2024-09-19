Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Popular TikTok influencer Tinx showed Us how to live the life of an East coach mom, whether they’re in Greenwich, Connecticut or Tribeca in New York City. Now we’re showing you how to get their style — for fall that is! We rounded up these 17 elevated-chic fashion pieces to nail the East coast rich mom fall aesthetic — and they start at only $15.

Whether you’re more drawn to the slower-paced life of a coastal rich mom or the fast-paced life of an urban one, we’ve got something for you below! Snag a chic cardigan for dressing up outfits or a sweater dress for fall-themed brunches with the girls. And if that’s not quite your style either, we’ve also rounded up some more casual options for running errands and some elevated options for date night. Happy shopping!

17 Elevated-Chic Fashion Pieces to Nail East Coast Rich Mom Fall Aesthetic

For Lunches and Brunches

1. Instantly Elevating: No matter how you style it, this chic midi sweater dress elevates a look instantly — especially when paired with some sleek boots!

2. The Most Versatile Dress: Make the most out of your money with this incredibly versatile silk tiered maxi dress from Quince that can be dressed up with heels for work and down with flats for a lunch!

3. Pretty in Polka Dots: We think this pretty polka dot dress from Abercrombie would look insanely stylish with some white strappy heels, a matching clutch and a headband!

4. A Floral Number: Florals for fall . . . groundbreaking! Bring this fashion editor-loved floral style into your closet for under $80!

5. Splurge-Worthy: We think this chic shirt dress from Anthropologie is worth the splurge because of its versatile design that can be worn with boots in the fall and sandals in the spring!

For Casual Everyday Outfits

6. A Must-Have Cardigan: If there’s one cardigan that screams East coast rich mom, it’s this striped style for refined and sophisticated design that features gold front buttons!

7. The Understated Sweater: An Amazon best-seller, this oversized, batwing sweater brings understated chicness to your outfit with its ribbed knit and slouchy look!

8. The Perfect Jeans: With thousands of five-star reviews, we agree with Amazon shoppers — these wide leg jeans are the perfect style!

9. A Very Soft Dress: Perfect for lounging around the house or picking up the kids from school, this tiered mini dress is made of the softest knit fabric!

For Running Errands

10. Pretty in Plaid: This plaid shacket is perfect for when you’re running out the door and need to grab an extra layer for warmth!

11. A Very Good Pair of Leggings: Try out one of Amazon best-selling pairs of leggings with this tummy control pair from Sunzel that can pair with boots, tennis shoes, flats and more!

12. A Fantastic Basic: At the heart of rich mom fall wardrobes are good basics like this long sleeve white tee that’ll act as a base layer!

13. A Designer-Looking Bag: Of course, every rich mom needs a designer-style bag and this woven leather shoulder bag is just the ticket!

For Date Nights

14. For a Formal Affair: This strapless midi dress is perfect for wearing on anniversary date nights and even fall weddings!

15. An Easy Go-To: Feel like you’ve got nothing to wear? This sheer wrap dress is perfect for those days thanks to its versatile style!

16. Sexy in Silk: Bring the heat to date night with this sexy silk number that’d look best with some strappy heels and a clutch.

17. Make it a Mini: This a-line midi dress can easily transition from an afternoon of shopping to an evening out with the hubby!