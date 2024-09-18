Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon created an entire section dedicated to the fall fashion piece we love the most — a cozy sweater! Deemed the “sweater weather” section, these cozy-chic styles are perfect for bearing cool fall days and looking great while doing. Need some help sifting through them all? We rounded up our 17 top favorite styles below — and they start at $20.

To make the shopping experience easier, we broke down the sweaters by style so you can get straight to your favorite. We rounded up outfit-elevating sweaters, fun and funky styles, the cozy edit for lounging and the office edit for work days. Each is easy to mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe for endless chic fall ‘fits. Happy shopping!

Our Top 17 Picks From Amazon’s Secret Sweater Weather Section — From $20

Outfit-Elevating Sweaters

1. Our Top Favorite! This old money-style cardigan is our favorite because of its chic design that features gold buttons, a knitted fabric and front pockets!

2. Peep the Puff Sleeves: The perfect transitional weather piece, this puff sleeve sweater features short sleeves and warm knit fabric!

3. Designer-Looking: If we hadn’t checked the price, we would’ve thought this classy, designer-looking cardigan would be way more expensive than it is!

4. Really Cute Ruffles: This cute ruffled sleeve sweater top pairs perfectly with trousers for work and a skirt for weekend festivities!

5. Preppy-Chic: Though this contrast colored sweater has a preppy vibe, it’s still versatile enough to wear even when the trend fades!

Fun and Funky Sweaters

6. Bubbled and Beautiful: This bubble-knit cardigan brings a touch of fun to your outfit without being too overwhelming!

7. We Heart It! We heart this heart-printed bodysuit that’s made of warm sweater and stretchy sweater knit and puff sleeves!

8. Cue the Colors! This multi-color knit sweater is sure to boost your mood on a cold and rainy fall day!

9. Mixed Print Perfection: Mix prints in a chic way with this multi-print sweater that features a checkered style and a striped style!

10. Fuzzy and Fabulous: Look fabulous in this fuzzy striped cardigan that comes in a few color-blocking styles!

The Office Edit

11. Classy in Cashmere: Invest in a good cashmere sweater for office days with this chic style that comes in several fall colors like brown, green and orange!

12. Sleek Stripes: Not only will this striped sweater pair with trousers and heels, it’ll also style perfectly with jeans and flats as well!

13. Contrast Cable Knit: Switch up your work day style with this cable knit sweater that features chic contrasting hems!

14. An Extra Layer: Offices can get a little chilly, so it’s always a good idea to keep a cozy cardigan like this style in your work tote!

The Cozy Edit

15. Oversized Obsessed: If there were any sweater that would be the face of fall it would be this chunky cable knit style that features a turtleneck and flowy sleeves!

16. The Softest Ever: When we see this oversized fuzzy sweater, all we want to do is cuddle up with a warm cup of hot cocoa!

17. Has Pockets! Keep your hands warm when chilly fall breezes come through with this turtleneck sweater that features pockets on both sides!