As if we weren’t already excited to stock up on new layers for the season, the new fall fashion trends for 2024 have Us getting our credit cards ready! From oxblood red to western wear, this season’s style wave is nothing less than très chic. The trends, however, come from pricey, designer runway styles, so we rounded up these 23 affordable pieces to get the looks for less. Plus, they start at just $27!

We found fall 2024’s top trends from two of our most trusted sources: celebrity stylists and celebrities themselves. Micaela Erlanger, also known as the stylist for Hollywood’s elites like Meryl Streep, told Us in an interview that she thinks some of the biggest trends for fall will be western wear, menswear as womenswear and some throwback styles from the early 2000s. So below, we rounded up a few of our affordable favorites to get the look, like this fringe sweater and these cute cowgirl boots.

Celebrities are an easy go-to for style-tracking as well. Our coverage of the LaQuan Smith show at NYFW proved that both oxblood red and shades of brown will be major this fall, with Laverne Cox sporting a red jacket and Mary J. Blige wearing a monochrome brown ‘fit. Bella Hadid has naturally been a champion of the western wear trend while out with her cowboy boyfriend, while fashion influencer Elsa Hosk styled leopard print in a chic and sexy way.

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale also showed Us how to do a mixture of the fall trends for a campaign with fashion brand, Max Mara. A top fabric for fall, she wore suede pants that also have a western flare with fringe sides. And last but not least, a cozy fall fabric that’s also coming back strong this season is corduroy, which was all over the runway this season at Tommy Hilfiger.

Below, you’ll find everything from an oxblood blazer to style for everything for stylish office ‘fits to luxe leopard print finds for nights out on the town. You’ll also find more casual styles like these cute cargo pants from Abercombie, which would pair fantastically with this corduroy shacket! Each of the trends and pieces can be easily and matched with the rest of your wardrobe for many fall seasons to come. Happy shopping!

23 Must-Have Fall Fashion Trends You Need in Your Wardrobe ASAP

A Moment for Western Wear

1. Madewell Western Long Sleeve Denim Shirtdress — $148!

2. Chouyatou Crewneck Fringe Knitted Sweater — $31!

3. Pasuot Western Cowboy Boots for Women — $60!

Bold and Beautiful Browns

4. Automet Oversized Faux Suede Leather Jackets — was $50, now $46!

5. Gassda Woven Shoulder Bag — $39!

6. Pink Queen Long Sleeve Satin Mock Neck Dress — $46!

Luxe Leopard Print

7. Mangmao Tie Front Peplum Babydoll Top — $30!

8. Reformation Layla Print Maxi Skirt — $148!

9. PTCL Baggy Wide Leg Jeans — $49!

Menswear as Womenswear

10. Prettygarden 2-Piece Sleeveless Suit Vest Set — $69!

11. Kirundo 2-Piece Blazer Wide Leg Pant Set — was $60, now $44!

12. Crazy Grid Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer Work — was $38, now $30!

A Chic Early 2000s Comeback

13. The Drop Valentina Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress — $80!

14. RE/DONE Wait The Champagne 70’s Loose Tee — $150!

15. Abercrombie Curve Love Relaxed Cargo Pant — $90!

Obsessing Over Oxblood

16. Pepochic Oversized Leather Blazer — was $50, now $47!

17. Quince 100% Washable Silk Skirt — $60!

18. Prettygarden Chunky Knit Open Front Sweater — was $40, now $30!

Say Yes to Suede

19. Max Studio Faux Suede High Waisted A-Line Midi Skirt — $30!

20. Allegra K Turn-Down Collar Faux Suede Jacket — was $58, now $54!

21. The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Pants by Maeve — $138!

Cozy-Chic Corduroy

22. J. Crew Wide-Leg Corduroy Trouser — $148! – j crew

23. Saslax Corduroy Oversized Button Up Shacket — was $34, now $27!