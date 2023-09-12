A next-level roster of talent including Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor, Mary J. Blige, Offset, Saweetie, Quinta Brunson and Laverne Cox hit the LaQuan Smith SS24 fashion show on Monday, September 11, and the only thing hotter than the front row was the sizzling style on the runway.

While the sounds of house music thumped, models Elsa Hosk, Akoul Deng Atem and Izabel Goulart strutted the catwalk in looks that couldn’t help but catch — and hold — the attention of the A-list crowd. High-shine and sheer fabrics, sharp silhouettes, and suggestive cutouts carried on Smith’s reign as the king of sexy dressing.

The sultry glam cemented the vibe. Tresses of all lengths reflected a high-gloss shine. Key hairstylist Lacy Redway was inspired by the designer’s signature appeal. “LaQuan Smith’s shows are all about that glamour. After seeing the collection and it’s ultra-crisp tailoring, I wanted the hairstyle to also feel crisp with some bold flair and blunt ends, and sharp center parting,” the Unilever stylist says. She relied on Tresemme One Step Blowout Balm, Flawless Curls Mousse and Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Spray before blow-drying and flat-ironing locks super smooth.

As for makeup, artist Sheika Daley used the Lancome Idole Liner as the cornerstone of the sultry bedroom eyes. Bleached brows and major lashes paired with glossy, overdrawn lips and flawless skin finished with Lancome’s Care and Glow Serum Concealer completed the look.

Scoll through to go inside the hot show!