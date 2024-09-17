Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As fall creeps closer and closer, there are certain shades we lean toward. After a summer filled with colorful ensembles, it’s only right to tone things down with more subtle hues in the fall. Neutral hues of tan, brown and green typically fit the bill, but we’ve got our eye on all things mellow, mustard yellow pieces this fall.

Related: Score Rich Mom-Worthy Deals at Amazon's Fall Fashion Event Amazon is helping Us get our outfit rotations ready for fall! The retailer officially launched their Fall Fashion Event — and it’s filled with so many good deals. We scoped through the entire selection and rounded up our top 17 picks with rich mom-worthy style. Ever since Tinx popularized the “rich mom starter pack” in […]

From work-approved trousers to casual shirts and sneakers, we’ve rounded up 16 trendy mustard yellow pieces that will add a subtle pop of color to your outfits this fall. Best of all? We included everything from trendy suede finds to cozy pieces and even socks. Get ready to upgrade your wardrobe this autumn with fabulous mustard yellow pieces!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These mediumweight trousers are made from a soft chiffon fabric, making them the perfect work pants. They have a high-waist design and a flowy wide-leg silhouette for a fashionable twist!

2. Workday Essential: We don’t know about you, but, here at Us Weekly, our office gets a little chilly. This slim-fitting cardigan is a chic way to stay warm when you’re on the clock!

3. Formal Find: Wedding season is in full swing! If you have a few nuptials to attend and want to save, snag this convertible maxi dress. It can be worn in at least 10 ways, and it has plush fabric that stretches for baby bumps!

4. Comfort is Key: Plus size shoppers, get ready! You need to add these stretchy leggings to your cart ASAP. Not only can they be dressed up or down, but they come in sizes XL-7XL for only $20!

5. Swinging Midi: The weather is cooling down for many of Us, but that doesn’t mean you have to pack away your favorite dresses. This long-sleeve number has flowy pleats that stop right above the knee!

6. Color-Block Cutie: This yellow and white sweater looks so cool, courtesy of diagonal stripes and teeny-weeny eyelet cut-outs!

7. Down to the Socks: If there is any doubt, the answer is yes! Yes, you can rock the neutral yellow shade down to the socks. These breathable bamboo socks are perfect whether you’re wearing chunky loafers, sneakers or tall boots!

8. Fuzzy Fun: Make a fun statement with this furry cardigan!

9. Dressy Wrap: There’s something about a wrap-style bodysuit that makes any ensemble look a bit more polished. This ruched bodysuit fits the bill and it has flattering material for a slimming effect along the tummy!

10. Ribbed Knit Style: Speaking of bodysuits, you can’t go wrong with casual styles like this subtly striped one!

11. Laidback Looks: Solid-colored long-sleeve shirts are the building block of a fall ensemble. You can layer this versatile top with dressy pieces like blazers and trousers for a more sophisticated look. On more casual days you can dress them down with joggers, jeans and sneakers!

12. Totally Tenniscore: The summer is ending, but our love for sporty fashion continues. This comfy tennis skirt is a match whether you’re on the court or posing for street-style-inspired Instagram pics!

13. Seasonal Fave: Is a fall wardrobe ever really complete without a flannel shirt? This yellow and black plaid top can be worn interchangeably!

14. Fun Footwear: These Steve Madden sneakers are the perfect pop of color for more casual ensembles!

15. All About Oversize: Pull this oversized sweater dress out when the temps get a little chilly. The warm fabric and turtleneck collar will help you stay warm and cute!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Last but Not Least: We love suede pieces for fall. This soft and leathery shacket has a fringe design along the back for a Western-inspired flair!