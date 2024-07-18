Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Viral fashion trends like quiet luxury and rich mom often lean toward muted tones. Now that summer is in full swing, it’s the perfect opportunity to play around with color. We’ve decided that we’re opting for a more vibrant hue! That’s right. We’re living for gorgeous green outfits. From powdery sage pieces to deep forest greens, there are so many styles to choose from.

Are you ready to say goodbye to minimalist neutrals? We went straight to Amazon to round up our top picks. The e-tailer’s two-day sale may have just wrapped, but we uncovered several green outfits that are still marked down. Scroll ahead to check out 20 gorgeous green outfits that will make you feel like a star all summer long!

1. Short and Sweet: You’ll be equal parts cozy and chic in this sweat-style two-piece short set!

2. Ribbed Strips: Getting dressed will be easy and breezy when you add this wide-leg pant and crop top set!

3. Terrific Textures: This isn’t an ordinary shirt and short set. It has a diagonal stripe design that looks like a work of art!

4. Boss Babe: Serve a business casual slay in this dressy vest and trouser set!

5. Contrasting Shades: This green short set has bold orange stripes for a vibrant touch!

6. Buttoned Up: You’ll be able to rock this green two-piece set in so many different ways!

7. Viral Vibes: This flowy two-piece set has gone viral so many times. It’s so versatile!

Green Bottoms and Jumpsuits

8. Tenniscore: Game, set, match! Serve tenniscore style in this pleated mini skirt!

9. Love Loungewear: Relax and unwind in these roomy joggers!

10. Luxe Linen: These trousers combine two of our favorite things: Palazzo pants and linen. You’ll feel so comfortable rocking these stylish pants!

11. Activewear: Have you entered your wellness era? Rock this body-hugging shorts during your next workout!

12. Mini Moment: This pleated mini skirt fits so nicely on the waist!

13. High-Waist Slay: Pull these olive green trousers out the next time you’re leading a meeting at work. You’ll feel like the ultimate girl boss!

14. Casual Jumpsuit: You’ll look so fashionable and feel so comfortable in this laid-back jumpsuit!

Green Shirts

15. Basic Instincts: Solid colored tees are an absolute closet essential. This curve-loving tee fits like a glove!

16. Oversized Linen: There are so many chic ways to style this oversized blouse. You can wear it by itself or layer it with tank tops or dresses!

17. All Cap: Love a cap sleeve moment? This emerald green top has pretty sleeve details!

18. Statement-Maker: You’ll rake in endless compliments in this strappy blouse!

19. A Touch of Floral: Does it get any more fabulous than chiffon? This bright green blouse has white floral designs!