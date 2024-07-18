Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ladies, let’s be real: While there are some “okay” bras out there, nothing is more comfortable than taking your bra off at the end of the day and living constriction-free for a few moments. It feels like unbuttoning a pair of jeans after a large meal . . . it’s liberating!

But bras serve a purpose — they cover our nipples so they don’t poke through our shirts in the air conditioning. If you want the nipple-covering functionality of a bra without the tight band, unflattering back squeeze and limited range of motion, I found the solution!

Related: This Razor Doesn't Leave Razor Bumps or Ingrown Hairs . . . Anywhere Summer is in full swing which means plenty of beach days, pool parties and tanning on the lawn. Hooray! All you really need for the perfect beach day is a cute swimsuit and SPF (and maybe something sparkly to sip on), making it the ideal activity for fashionistas and outdoor enthusiasts alike. That said, having […]

I’ve been wearing these silicone coverups all summer instead of bras and not only do I have a perfectly smooth and contoured appearance in the front, but I actually sweat less! I didn’t realize how much bras were adding to my summertime sweating fiasco. When it’s 95 degrees outside, that bra layer makes a difference!

Get the Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone Coverups for $10 (originally $13) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, July 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

These silicone nipple concealers have ultra-thin tapered edges that blend seamlessly with the skin, making them 100% undetectable. The nude color makes them suitable to wear under white and light-colored tops too! They work with loose and tight clothes, providing a bump-free look with tops, dresses and jumpsuits alike.

And while some silicone coverups leave a sticky and irritating residue, these ones come off with zero trace; they’re hypoallergenic, skin-friendly and dermatologist-tested, so you don’t have to worry about any skin issues post-wear. That said, the gentle adhesive is extra secure! I wear these while working out, taking long walks, having dinner with friends and everything in between — they don’t slide off!

To use them, simply peel off the back and stick ’em on. That’s all! Each set is reusable up to 25 times, making them an environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional single-use pasties. I recommend washing them gently with soap and air drying after every use to keep them sticky for as long as possible. Once they’re dry, the silicone covers are as good (and sticky) as new!

While coverups don’t provide the bust support that bras do, I’ve found that wearing them with fitted tanks and smocked dresses provides the same level of support as a regular bra. Unless you’re running and jumping around though, you probably don’t need a real bra!

So grab a pair on Amazon . . . you’ll thank me later!

Get the Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone Coverups for $10 (originally $13) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, July 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other silicone nipple covers on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!