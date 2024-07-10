Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is in full swing which means plenty of beach days, pool parties and tanning on the lawn. Hooray! All you really need for the perfect beach day is a cute swimsuit and SPF (and maybe something sparkly to sip on), making it the ideal activity for fashionistas and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

That said, having razor bumps makes going to the beach a whole different story. If being in a swimsuit — also known as being much more exposed than usual — makes you feel a little shy, don’t worry. We all feel that sometimes! But razor bumps and ingrown hairs make being self-conscious a given, especially around the bikini line area.

To avoid irritation while shaving, it’s recommended to use a moisturizing shaving cream and shave in the direction your hair grows; this is true when shaving any part of your body. You can also try replacing your razor head more frequently, shaving at the end of your shower and applying a soothing post-shave cream. But if you’ve tried it all and still have issues, your razor itself is probably the issue!

This single-blade razor is designed to give you a close shave in hard-to-reach spots like your armpits and bikini area. Since it’s only one blade, this razor is much smaller than standard ones, allowing you to shave with much more precision. The razor also comes with a pre-angled blade that makes it easy to shave concave areas . . . if you know, you know!

Get the Leaf Shave Twig Razor for $59 on Amazon!

And if you try to live an eco-friendly lifestyle, get this: This razor contains zero plastic, even with refills! The all-metal design is compatible with any metal and stainless steel razor blades, too — so no, you aren’t bound to any costly replacement cartridges. A magnetic loading assistant makes replacing the blade an ocean breeze! Note that the razor comes with five replacement blades already.

Plus, you won’t get the irritation you typically get after shaving with this gem; single-blade razors are better for sensitive skin as they require fewer passes over the skin. Even if you don’t have sensitive skin on the rest of your body, the armpits and bikini area are almost always sensitive, making the transition from a generic two or three-blade razor to a single one essential!

So if you’re ready to enjoy the beach without feeling self-conscious, a smooth, clean shave is the perfect place to start. Your skin, self-esteem and pocketbook will thank you!

