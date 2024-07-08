Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to luxe fashion recommendations, there’s nobody we trust more than Kyle Richards. Richards always wears top-of-the-line ‘fits, especially when it comes to dresses, sets and denim. She nails all looks — coastal, Western, rich mom, quiet luxury and more! But we have to remember that our favorite stars aren’t always decked in expensive high-fashion attire; in fact, many shop on Amazon just like Us!

Kyle Richards took to Amazon Live to share her top travel picks, one of which was this pair of bestselling Gym People leggings. We were tempted to wait until Prime Day to buy anything (including anything from Kyle Richards’ travel essentials list), but our lucky legging stars aligned . . . there’s an early Prime Day deal on her ‘go-to’ leggings!

“This is just perfect,” Richards says while holding up the leggings. “I feel like this is a goof-for-everybody type of pant. This will fit both of us and Jenn’s tall and I’m not. I like how this band is pretty big up here too…” And it’s not just Kyle Richards who loves these pants; these are the number one bestselling yoga leggings on Amazon!

Get the Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants for $23 (originally $30) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, July 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The leggings are made of an ultra-stretchy polyamide and spandex material, giving them an elastic feel and unmatched breathability. A four-way stretch adds an element of compression and support ideal for everything from yoga to high-intensity exercise. Kyle Richards wears them running, loving the side and back pockets for her AirPods and other small essentials.

The high waistband has multiple functions, one being tummy control and another being to keep the pants from sliding down. A secure fit is essential when doing any sort of activity! And if you struggle with leg chafing while running, you won’t have to worry about that with these leggings. Interlocking seams around the crotch area minimize rubbing for a chafe-free workout!

And these leggings aren’t just for working out. They can be worn on the daily for errands, casual get-togethers and hot girl walks this summer! Wearing them with a zip-up sweatshirt and white sneakers is a chic rich mom look, but you can also wear them with a tank top, sandals and a cardigan for a classy flair.

There are 26 different colors to choose from and we’re pretty sure you’ll want them all! Kyle Richards has the black ones though, so that’s what we’re adding to cart. Snag a pair while they’re still on sale!

