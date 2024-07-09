Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you know hair, you know Olaplex. What started out as a brand only celebrities talked about became a brand many of Us spend our hard-earned dollars on! But even with high-quality products, nobody wants to spend blindly. Olaplex has a bunch of haircare products, but if you only want the best of the best, you’re going to want to check out the No.3 Hair Perfector.

Related: 27 Best Early Prime Day Hair Growth Deals for Thinning Hair Whew! Our hair goes through so many changes. It can be exhausting figuring out the best way to treat common occurrences like breakage, damage from color and hair thinning. Sigh. If you’re looking for ways to combat hair woes, now is an ideal time to head to Amazon. The e-tailer is hosting Amazon Prime Day […]

Loved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston and everyday people alike, the No.3 is designed to reduce breakage, strengthen the hair and protect from damage. Although it feels warm and cozy, the summer sun is tough on the hair, making it essential to restore any ensuing damage that results from consistent exposure (which many people have during these hot summer months!).

Get the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector for $30 at Bluemercury!

The concentrated treatment also restores the hair texture, giving it a healthy shine and lustrous body that will make you look (and feel) like you just went to the salon. By rebuilding broken bonds, split ends and damaged tresses while preventing future damage, this formula has earned its reputation as a “life-changing” five-star product!

One reviewer titled their review “Ridiculously good” and wrote, “I’m kind of mad that it works as well as it does. I held off on buying it for a long time because of the price, but it has genuinely fixed my hair. I thought I was beyond help, it was SO damaged and dry, and my split ends were innumerable, but now my hair looks like it’s just been cut and treated at the hairdresser every single day. If you’re in ANY doubt about buying it, consider this your sign.”

It couldn’t be easier to use, either! Simply apply it two or three times per week depending on your wash schedule and current level of damage! For best results, the brand recommends applying to damp hair (root to tip), leaving it on for a minimum of three minutes and washing out before shampooing. You should start to notice a difference in your hair texture immediately!

And if you need a good shampoo and conditioner to seal the radiance-boosting deal, Bluemercury is your one-stop shop. From July 18 to July 22, the brand is offering 15% off all haircare favorites from brands like Oribe, R+Co and more. Just use code HAIR15!

Get the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector for $30 at Bluemercury!

Check out other radiance-boosting hair products at Bluemercury:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more beauty goodies from Bluemercury here!