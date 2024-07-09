Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Combat the Chlorine With This Viral Radiance-Boosting Hair Treatment at Bluemercury

By
hair
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you know hair, you know Olaplex. What started out as a brand only celebrities talked about became a brand many of Us spend our hard-earned dollars on! But even with high-quality products, nobody wants to spend blindly. Olaplex has a bunch of haircare products, but if you only want the best of the best, you’re going to want to check out the No.3 Hair Perfector.

Related: 27 Best Early Prime Day Hair Growth Deals for Thinning Hair

Loved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston and everyday people alike, the No.3 is designed to reduce breakage, strengthen the hair and protect from damage. Although it feels warm and cozy, the summer sun is tough on the hair, making it essential to restore any ensuing damage that results from consistent exposure (which many people have during these hot summer months!).

See it!

Get the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector for $30 at Bluemercury! 

The concentrated treatment also restores the hair texture, giving it a healthy shine and lustrous body that will make you look (and feel) like you just went to the salon. By rebuilding broken bonds, split ends and damaged tresses while preventing future damage, this formula has earned its reputation as a “life-changing” five-star product!

One reviewer titled their review “Ridiculously good” and wrote, “I’m kind of mad that it works as well as it does. I held off on buying it for a long time because of the price, but it has genuinely fixed my hair. I thought I was beyond help, it was SO damaged and dry, and my split ends were innumerable, but now my hair looks like it’s just been cut and treated at the hairdresser every single day. If you’re in ANY doubt about buying it, consider this your sign.”

bluemercury-olaplex-no3
Bluemercury

It couldn’t be easier to use, either! Simply apply it two or three times per week depending on your wash schedule and current level of damage! For best results, the brand recommends applying to damp hair (root to tip), leaving it on for a minimum of three minutes and washing out before shampooing. You should start to notice a difference in your hair texture immediately!

And if you need a good shampoo and conditioner to seal the radiance-boosting deal, Bluemercury is your one-stop shop. From July 18 to July 22, the brand is offering 15% off all haircare favorites from brands like Oribe, R+Co and more. Just use code HAIR15!

See it!

Get the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector for $30 at Bluemercury! 

Check out other radiance-boosting hair products at Bluemercury:

Shop more beauty goodies from Bluemercury here!

Related: This Hair Treatment Was Created for Audrey Hepburn in the 1970s

Ewedoos athletic tennis dress summer

Deal of the Day

Shop This Summer Tennis Dress While it’s Still 32% off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!