Anyone who knows me can tell you I greatly admire and respect Audrey Hepburn. The British actress was the epitome of class and elegance. We’ve always admired her famous movie fashion, but what may be even more fascinating is her haircare routine.

We’re always looking into what products celebrities are using, so we couldn’t help but wonder how she took good care of her locks. We found answers, thanks to Anabel Kingsley, a consultant trichologist and president of the Philip Kingsley brand. Kingsley tells NewBeauty how Hepburn was a huge fan of the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask — which was created especially for her!

“Audrey Hepburn visited my father, telling him the post-shampoo treatments she had been using were leaving her hair lank, heavy and lifeless,” Kingsley tells NewBeauty. “Her strands needed both moisture and volume, but a product that delivered both didn’t exist. Tasked by Audrey, my father went to work in his laboratory and came up with the world’s first pre-shampoo conditioning treatment: Elasticizer.”

Get the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask for $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The hair mask is a deep conditioning treatment that repairs your hair by giving it a boost of hydration and improving elasticity, leaving it strong. The hair mask has hydrolyzed elastin that helps reduce breakage and adds shine to your hair. This product works for fine, coarse and medium hairstyles and gets the job done under three minutes.

This hair mask has received hundreds of five-star reviews. One five-star shopper with bleached hair shared how she struggled with split ends, explaining after using this hair mask, her hair is “soft, thick and healthy.” Another customer commented saying how this hair mask “keep her hair beautiful and curly, but not weighed down.”

Make sure to grab this Hepburn-approved hair mask before word catches on!

