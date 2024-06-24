Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s take a moment to acknowledge a common struggle with hair. While we all love our hair, especially because it gives us personality, many of us unintentionally subject our strands to various damaging practices, leading to hair breakage and lack of hair growth. If you’re always on the lookout for the best beauty products, a hair mask is a must-have in your arsenal to combat this issue.

Amazon consistently has the best products to help solve hair problems. You may have 99 problems, but having bad hair shouldn’t be one of them. Amazon shoppers are adding the Lee Stafford Hair Growth Mask to their cart to repair damaged hair.

The Lee Stafford Hair Growth Mask is a bestselling mask that claims to intensely moisturize, strengthen and repair hair. It contains extracts of hydrolyzed lupine and vegan protein to help with hair growth. After you wash your hair, you can apply a small amount to your roots and massage it in from the scalp down your hair strands. As you slather the hair mask on your strands, this can help hydrate your hair.

This hair mask has received hundreds of five-star reviews. One five-star shopper raved this hair mask “helped my hair tremendously,” and it “started to grow new ones and it defines my curls.” Another five-star customer with extremely fine and thin hair shared how the hair mask was “legitimately the only thing that has ever helped my hair grow.” A final five-star shopper noted that this hair mask “saves my fine, brittle, split end-prone hair, every time it feels dry.”

So, if you want to save your hair all year long, try this powerful hair mask, which costs under $10.

