Reverse Hair Damage in Just 4 Minutes With This Repairing Mask Treatment

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Heading to the salon to have your hair bleached or dyed certainly doesn’t do its overall health any favors in the long run. For the most part, we enjoy the end results — but what we don’t love is the damage these color treatments can do along the way.

Strands will eventually wind up being dryer and more brittle when you get your hair colored often, but are you going to stop booking treatments with your colorist? We don’t see that happening! Instead, you can use repairing treatments like this one from K18 to help reverse the damage chemical dyes impart on hair — and it reportedly only takes four minutes for the magic to happen!

Get the K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This intensive treatment is ideal for anyone who uses chemicals on their hair like bleach or dye, or if your hair has been impacted from excessive hot tool use. This mask has been clinically proven to reverse hair damage by penetrating deep into strands and helping broken keratin chains reconnect to restore strength and elasticity. When you look at a single strand of hair, shampoos and conditioners tend to only penetrate the outer cuticle — with more intensive treatments going just a layer further. But this mask is designed to reach the very core of each strand, which may yield results that truly last!

Get the K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This is a leave-in treatment which you will use in place of your regular conditioner. After shampooing and towel drying hair, take a pump of the mask and distribute it evenly from the ends up to the root — or as far up as you’re comfortable with. Leave it on for four minutes, and then you can go ahead and style your locks as you normally would. It’s as simple as that! Reviewers say that even though this is an expensive treatment, if you deal with significant hair damage, it’s worth every penny. With summer on the horizon, we want to put our best follicles forward — and this may be essential.

See it: Get the K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from K18 and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!