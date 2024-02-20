This Viral Hair Mask Produces Results In Just Three Minutes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to solving any of my hair issues, like thousands of believers, I turn to Color Wow hair products. Every item I’ve encountered has left me craving more — and hitting that repeat purchase button without hesitation. I recently couldn’t resist adding this Money Masque to my cart because I’m confident it will deliver on its promise to give my parched, bleached strands the much-needed moisture they crave.

Get Color Wow’s Money Masque at Amazon for just $45! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Unlike your average hair mask, this one goes the extra mile by delving deep into your strands, thanks to the mighty blue sea kale. It works wonders by restoring strength and elasticity, binding sulfur with those damaged keratin strands. Plus, with a blend of sea kelp and algae, it’s like a refreshing drink for chemically processed hair, leaving it deeply hydrated. And the best part? It feels like nothing on your hair, all thanks to those hydrolyzed vegetable protein complexes that effortlessly smooth those fragile tresses. Oh, and it adds a barrier against heat when blow-drying your hair, preventing further heat damage.

Related: 11 Best Hair Oils for Dry Hair in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! If you’re struggling with parched strands and can’t seem to give them the moisture they so desperately need, we recommend adding an oil to your routine. But exactly how do you know which hair […]

Celebrity stylist and Color Wow’s global creative director Chris Appleton swears by this one-step prep treatment to cultivate silky strands and deliver nourished hair that gleams with glossy perfection in just three minutes. He recommends lathering it onto your hair and gently wrapping it around your fingers in a coil-like motion, calling it the “squish to condish” technique.

Just like you, he’s all about getting the most bang for your buck and achieving hair-raising results. It’s perfect for all hair types, from fine to frizzy, and will smooth out even the toughest of strands. One reviewer says this is “heaven in a bottle,” adding, “I don’t know what sort of sorcery Chris worked on this one, but I will NEVER buy another conditioner besides this ever again. My daughter and I both have frizzy, coarse-textured hair. Her curls get so snarly this is the only thing that works to get those knots out. It leaves your hair feeling like silky butter. This is amazing!”

Get Color Wow’s Money Masque at Amazon for just $45! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

This isn’t just an incredible product; it’s backed by a female-founded company dedicated to helping people everywhere achieve head-turning results. Moreover, it’s formulated with clean, sulfate-, paraben- and phthalates-free ingredients, and it’s cruelty-free too — so you can rest easy knowing it’s not harmful to your body. With over one thousand ratings on Amazon at press time, this silky mask is a must-try for quenching your parched and dehydrated strands.

Experience results that you can not only see but also feel — wow is right!

Not what you’re looking for? See more from Color Wow here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us