Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whew! Our hair goes through so many changes. It can be exhausting figuring out the best way to treat common occurrences like breakage, damage from color and hair thinning. Sigh. If you’re looking for ways to combat hair woes, now is an ideal time to head to Amazon. The e-tailer is hosting Amazon Prime Day from July 16-17.

Related: 24 Early Prime Day Beauty Too Good to Miss — Starting at $6! The excitement of anticipating the big beauty sales happening each year on Amazon Prime Day feels just like it did as a kid on Christmas morning waiting to open my gifts. But unlike the Yuletide holiday, Amazon likes to get the party started early by offering early deals on some of our beauty favorites so […]

So many goodies will be discounted during the two-day savings event, including hair-thinning products. Best of all? You don’t have to wait until next week to get started. Right now, brands are offering massive markdowns during early Prime Day deals! We’ve compiled a list of shampoos, conditioners, and serums to help strengthen and revive thinning hair. Read ahead to check out our top picks.

Early Prime Day Hair Thinning Shampoo Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: This volumizing shampoo is enriched with rosemary and biotin —ingredients known for promoting hair growth— along with argan and tea tree oils to help strengthen damaged hair. It’s such a hit with shoppers that it has over 54,000 ratings, is listed as Amazon’s Choice in hair regrowth shampoos and was purchased more than 10,000 in the past month!

Early Prime Day Hair Thinning Conditioner Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Olaplex is a hit haircare brand that’s been viral multiple times on social media. The brand’s maintenance conditioner was purchased more than 40,000 times in the past month and has over 73,000 ratings. The conditioner moisturizes and repairs damaged hair, split ends and frizzy by repairing bonds within the hair. It’s also great for adding shine!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Early Prime Day Hair Thinning Serum, Oil and Fiber Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers say this oil “works so good” that they saw results within weeks. Eucalyptus, jojoba oil and lavender are three standout ingredients that help this nourishing oil soften and restore hair!