You probably know Beautiful by Drew Barrymore for having the classiest, chicest-looking gadgets and kitchen tools in the Walmart kitchen section, but Beautiful is about to completely take over the store. The brand no longer stops at the kitchen, expanding far beyond the air fryers and kettles into the bathroom, allowing you to bring the look of (affordable) luxury to your entire home!

Although there are only a few pieces so far, we can’t resist adding them all to our vanities — especially since the pieces start at $7. The line has bath towel sets, soap pumps, aesthetic jars to store your cotton balls and more, each coming in a variety of rich hues like sage green, porcini taupe, rose pink and charcoal gray. And in true Barrymore fashion, all pieces have luxe gold hardware!

So read on to see what the buzz is all about. Oh, and if you add everything to cart like Us, we won’t tell!

Bath Towel Set

The dot print pattern is just one thing we love about this six-piece set! The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths to make every day feel like a spa day.

Get the Beautiful by Drew Dot Textured Towel Set for $30 at Walmart!

Textured Bath Towel

Sometimes you just need a new towel or two. You can grab a 100% cotton towel with either a solid or textured print in charcoal gray, off-white, amber or light purple. One of each is also on the table!

Get the Beautiful by Drew Textured Bath Towel for $7 at Walmart!

Fluted Stoneware 3-Piece Set

This three-piece set is already a bestseller and for good reason! Gone are the days when your toothbrush resided in an old Dixie cup. Not only does this accessory look stylish, but it will give your entire bathroom an elegant flair.

Get the Beautiful by Drew Fluted Storeware 3-Piece Bathroom Accessories Set for $28 at Walmart!

Fluted Stoneware 2-Piece Vanity Jar Set

Beautiful somehow makes storing essentials like Q-tips and cotton balls aesthetic. This duo pairs perfectly with the three-piece stoneware set for an all-around coordinated look.

Get the Beautiful by Drew Fluted Stoneware 2-Piece Vanity Jar Set for $30 at Walmart!

Gold Vanity Mirror

If you think this is just a mirror, think again. Designed to be ultra-functional, this piece also includes a jewelry storage tray, magnification and a vintage design that will make it the star of your bathroom countertop.

Get the Beautiful by Drew Gold Vanity Mirror for $30 at Walmart!

