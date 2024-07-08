Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy start to the Walmart Deals event, everyone! In case you haven’t heard, Walmart is having its biggest sale ever — and yes, we mean ever. And if you think “biggest sale ever” means just furniture, electronics, decor and essentials, think again!

There are endless fashion items on sale right now from swimsuits and cover-ups to sundresses and loose tops. If you’ve ever searched the Walmart fashion section, however, you know that it can be a labyrinth. If you haven’t, just know that it can be a labyrinth!

In pursuit of finding a wear-with-everything summer top, we came across this diamond in the rough. It has nearly a thousand reviewers encouraging Us not only to check it out, but to grab multiple! And if you don’t typically shop at Walmart for your fashion needs, this top might change your mind.

Made of a polyester, rayon and spandex blend, this top is light, soft, comfortable and stretchy, ideal for thehot summer days ahead. It has a v-neckline, cap sleeves, a relaxed fit and a loose design that allows for plenty of airflow.

Get the Moshu V-Neck Cap Sleeve Top for $10 (originally $40) at Walmart!

The heathered style makes it a predominantly casual top, but don’t be fooled — when paired with dress pants or tucked into a maxi skirt, this top can make for a classy outfit! For the day-to-day, we love the look of this top with shorts, sneakers, a crossbody bag and dangle earrings.

Another thing that reviewers can’t stop talking about is the flattering fit; it flatters the midsection by hiding any bumps, bumps or bloating, something we all experience from time to time. The neckline isn’t too dramatic either, highlighting the collarbone and lengthening the torso in a tasteful way.

There are 15 different colors to choose from, some solid and others with lettering and symbols. All of the varieties are neutral and understated, so you can rock a quiet luxury aesthetic while feeling like you’re in pajamas.

One reviewer calls it a ‘pleasant surprise’ while another says it’s ‘just what she needed’, stating, “I was in need of some solid color shirts that I could easily match with leggings, jeans or shorts. I’m very sensitive to fabric and the ‘softness’ of fabric is very important. These shirts hit all of my needs. Beautiful colors. Soft fabric. Perfect fit!”

Other reviewers say it ‘exceeds expectations’ and can be worn all year round, leading them to buy it in several colors and recommend friends and family do the same. We hear you!

