It’s almost Amazon Prime Day! The only thing better than shopping summer staples is shopping year-round staples, things you’ll use in July and January alike. Bags are one of those things, making them a practical and savvy way to spend your hard-earned dollars!
If you’ve been on the lookout for a nice new bag you’ll want to wear everywhere from the grocery store to the Met Gala, you’re in the right place. We rounded up 15 of the classiest, most luxe-looking bags from Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade and Marc Jacobs at prices that seem too good to be true.
Whether you’re looking for a tote, crossbody, handbag or shoulder bag, there’s a new luxury bag waiting for you on Amazon! Grab yours now before the Prime Day frenzy.
Michael Kors
1. Smooth leather: Believe it or not, you can get a bright Michael Kors bag for under $70 . . . right now, at least. You’ll be turning heads wherever you go — was $99, now $65!
2. Crossbody or not: This leather bag has gold hardware, a traditional MK canvas design and powder blush accents. In other words, it’s a dream come true — was $90, now $79!
3. Rich mom: Every rich mom seems to have one of these oversized tote bags. Wear it to the beach, office or barbeque — was $106, now $94!
4. Total package: Why get a bag when you can get a bag and a wallet? This large shoulder bag comes with a matching wallet, giving you an ultra-coordinated look — was $181, now $148!
Coach
5. Half off: It’s probably not your birthday, but you’ll feel like it is when you snag this crossbody for half off. Crocodile-embossed leather gives it a sophisticated flair — was $250, now $125!
6. Work bag: Almost like a bucket bag, this minimalist tote has plenty of space for all of your essentials and more. It even fits a large laptop — was $395, now $198!
7. So Coach: Looking for a bag that couldn’t be mistaken for any other brand? Check out this signature canvas crossbody that reviewers can’t get enough of — was $195, now $98!
8. Pretty in pink: You don’t have to grab this bag in bubblegum pink, but we’re pretty sure you’ll want to. It has a short shoulder strap for a sassy look — was $295, now $177!
Kate Spade
9. Two for one: The beige, the straps, the quiet luxury design . . . it’s love! This bag comes with two straps that give you two completely different looks — was $144, now $125!
10. The day-to-day: Search no further for a bag that you’ll wear absolutely everywhere. An exterior slip pocket on the back conveniently fits your phone — was $94, now $69!
11. European girl: It’s part satchel part handbag! This medium-sized bag has a boxy style that compliments any Scandi-girl wardrobe — was $132, now $120!
12. Genuinely obsessed: We love the look of this bag with a pair of dress pants and a blouse, but you can also wear it with jeans and a tee for a kicked-up casual style — was $83, now $73!
Marc Jacobs
13. Barbie girl: We’re not saying you’ll look like Margot Robbie, but we’re saying you’ll look like Margot Robbie. This mini bag has a top handle and long strap — was $395, now $277!
14. Classy classic: Marc Jacobs is practically synonymous with tote bags! Grab this tote in a neutral black or beige or a bright color like pink, purple or green — was $325, now $290!
15. Tour de France: If you’re traveling this summer, you need this adjustable crossbody bag. It’s just spacious enough to hold all of your essentials without weighing you down — was $325, now $270!