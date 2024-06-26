Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Move over, Prime Day! Walmart is hosting its biggest savings event, Walmart Deals, just in time to refresh our summer home decor, outfits, tech, furniture and more. The event runs for 79 hours — even longer for Walmart+ members — so there’s plenty of time to stock up on the best deals of the year!

And we’re not talking small deals, either — we mean hundreds of dollars off TVs, treadmills, air purifiers, grills, vacuums, you name it! Here are a few deals you can get excited about (we sure are!):

What Is the Walmart Deals Event?

The Walmart Deals event is a three-day sale on everything from tech, travel and furniture to fashion, beauty and home decor. If you have kids, you’ll be excited to see the back-to-school deal lineup too! You can shop online or on the Walmart app for a personally curated shopping experience. You’ll feel like the Walmart Deals event is happening just for you!

When Does the Walmart Deals Event Take Place?

You have three days to shop this event, starting on July 8 at 5 p.m. EST and running until July 11 at 11:59 p.m. EST. That’s plenty of time to get your shopping in, but we anticipate top items will sell out quickly. No dilly-dallying!

What Will Be on Sale?

Everything you’d typically look for at Walmart (and more!) will be on sale! The event runs across all major categories including niche ones like toys and games, school gear and outdoor items. To see all the deals in one place, be sure to keep yourself updated on the Walmart Deals homepage!

Can I Ship or Pick Up Items?

Not all items are eligible for pickup at your local warehouse, but you’ll be able to ship any products directly to your doorstep. With Walmart+, you can get shipping and delivery savings, too!

Do I Need to Be a Walmart+ Member to Shop?

Nope! This event is open to all Walmart shoppers regardless of member status. That said, Walmart+ members get early access to the event (five hours early, to be exact) — so if you want to ensure you snag the deals before the world does, try it out!

How Do I Become a Walmart+ Member?

It couldn’t be easier to join Walmart+, especially since Walmart is offering a free 30-day trial. It’s a no-brainer for Us! You get benefits like free store delivery, member fuel prices, mobile scan-and-go options and more. Choose between a $12.95 monthly payment or an annual $98 payment.