The excitement of anticipating the big beauty sales happening each year on Amazon Prime Day feels just like it did as a kid on Christmas morning waiting to open my gifts. But unlike the Yuletide holiday, Amazon likes to get the party started early by offering early deals on some of our beauty favorites so we can stock up before the big event on July 16 and 17. This year, there’s a lot to comb through so we rounded the top 24 very best beauty deals just for you — and they start at just $6.

Truly like a Christmas in July, Amazon is offering major early Prime Day savings on some of your favorite beauty brands like Dyson, L’Oreal, Revlon and more. They go as steep as 52% off the viral Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence and as low as $6 for any shade of the Covergirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss. But there’s also so many others to choose from whether you’re looking for a new self tanner for a glowy summer skin or a sunscreen to protect it. Keep reading on for our favorite early Prime Day beauty deals and check out our Shop With Us page for more!

Best Early Prime Day 2024 Beauty Deals

Best Early Prime Day Skincare Deals

If you’ve started to run out of your skin care products, now’s the perfect time to start re-stocking your medicine cabinet. You can get your whole skincare routine on sale right now starting with the celebrity-loved Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush for 30% off and the shopper-favorite LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream, which is now 37% off. Oh, and an FYI: this will be the last time to stock up and save on all of your favorite skincare products until Black Friday.

Best Early Prime Day Makeup Deals

These deals are the opportunity to test out of some of TikToks most viral makeup products! One of the biggest ones being the L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, which is now just $14, but also the Revlon Face Roller, which is now down to just $10.

Best Early Prime Day Hair Care to Tool Deals

Hair care is where we’re seeing some of the most big ticket items going on sale ranging from straighteners to hot air brushes. Right now you can save an entire $100 on Dyson’s Airstrait Straightener and $50 on the Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, which is said to be a less expensive version of the Dyson Airwrap.

Best Early Prime Day Body Care Deals

And last but not least, we couldn’t forget all of the body care deals happening right now as well. A favorite of major A-Listers like Kate Middleton and Halle Berry, you can get the Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil for just $11 right now. And just in time to help give you a gorgeous summer glow, the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Mousse was marked down to 25% off as well.