Prime Day has officially dethroned Black Friday as the best time to purchase big ticket items like electronics and furniture. This year, the annual two-day holiday (yep, it’s definitely a holiday to Us) takes place on July 16th and 17th. I know people who are already fiending over what flat screen and couch to buy, but I plan on spending my hard-earned money on some beauty tech tools that rarely go on sale. At the top of my list? The Shark Flexstyle that’s currently discounted for a pre-Prime Day deal!

The Shark Flexstyle has been dubbed a more affordable Dyson Airwrap, and now you can get it for $50 off its original price. If you’ve ever wanted to get a salon-worthy blowout from the comfort of your home, this is a deal you don’t want to miss. With five attachments — including a diffuser, concentrator, oval brush and two curlers — you can craft virtually any hairstyle from sleek and straight to voluminous and bouncy with minimal heat exposure.

If you want locks like Sydney Sweeney or Anne Hathaway, read on!

Get the Shark Flexstyle for $250 (originally $299!) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

You see, rather than using heat to dry and style hair, the high-tech tool utilizes precise airflow to minimize damage and create a long-lasting result. Emphasis on long-lasting. I’ve tested both the Shark and the Dyson, and while the results are similar, I’ve found that my hair falls flat a few hours after using the Dyson whereas the Shark maintains curls and volume for hours after styling. (One of my favorite parts of going on vacation with friends is using their Shark, and now, thanks to this sale, I’ll be able to own one for myself!)

The best part of the Shark Flexstyle? It works on all hair types, so everyone will be able to experience a great hair day every day when they have this on hand. Don’t pass up on this rare discount — Shark’s tools rarely go on sale, and your hair will thank you in the long run!

