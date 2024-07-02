Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Curly hair requires a lot of maintenance. Even if you’ve developed a hair routine to maintain your curls, sometimes it takes effort to pick the right products to give your crown that extra TLC. If you’re new to caring for your curly hair, you’re not alone. That’s why we are here to help you. Amazon consistently has the best hair care deals (it’s why we’re obsessed with the retailer), and with Prime Day just around the corner, we’re eagerly adding items to our wish list.

If you’re looking to create soft waves for your curls, then you may want to try the high-quality Lottabody Coconut Oil and Shea Wrap Me Foaming Curl Mousse. This product is designed to give your curls the care and definition they deserve, leaving you with soft, bouncy waves.

Related: The Best Mousse Products to Help Tame and Define Curly Hair Using a hair mousse can seriously benefit anyone who has curly hair, and these are the absolute best on the market — details

Get the Lottabody Coconut Oil and Shea Wrap Me Foaming Curl Mousse for $4 (originally $6) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Lottabody Coconut Oil and Shea Wrap Me Foaming Curl Mousse has coconut and shea oil to hydrate hair, leaving it soft, shiny and nourishing. This hair mousse will tame frizziness while creating soft waves and defining curls. You can wrap your hair using this mousse and style it. Or, if you want to define your curls, you can apply the foam from your roots to the ends.

This hair mousse received 30,000 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper with thick, wavy hair shared that this mousse left her hair soft with “no frizz.” Another customer raved that this “gave me lots of volume.” A final five-star shopper noted that this “doesn’t weigh my hair down.” They continued: “No sticky residue feeling and holds all day.”

Try it for the curls and see how it leaves your hair.

Get the Lottabody Coconut Oil and Shea Wrap Me Foaming Curl Mousse for $4 (originally $6) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other hair mousse on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!