Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m going to let you in on a little secret: You no longer have to go to a spa to experience a deep skin cleaning, LED light therapy or even microcurrent. At-home beauty tech devices have become mainstays in people’s at-home skin regimens for enhanced results and extra glowing skin in between professional treatments. The one downside of these impressive tools, though? The price point. Luckily, you can save major moolah on some of these game-changing gadgets — like the Foreo Luna Mini 3 Bundle — ahead of Amazon Prime Day!

Related: Gisele Bündchen Once Used This Mascara With Avocado Oil If you ask Us, no beauty routine is complete without showing a little love to your lashes. Whether it’s pricey extensions, clusters or strips you can DIY at home or a celeb-loved lengthening mascara, you can’t go wrong. Now that summer is in full swing, we’re living for natural, “no-makeup,” makeup. There are so many […]

The biggest shopping event of the summer is set to take place over two days from July 16th through the 17th. We’ve been anticipating the unbeatable discounts for months, and while there are still a few weeks before the main event, we discovered a select few beauty tech items that happen to be sneakily discounted right now. For example, the Foreo Luna Mini 3 Bundle is currently 58% off!

Get the Foreo Luna Mini 3 Bundle for $103 (originally $247) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

If cleansing your face is the least favorite part of your skincare routine (relatable), this handy little tool elevates the step, transforming it from a tedious chore into a relaxing, spa-like treat. It’s celeb-loved too — just ask Chrissy Teigen!

At the press of a button, the little handheld gadget whirrs to life. When used with a cleanser — you can choose between a foaming formula or a velvety balm, which are both included in this discounted bundle — the soft silicone bristles vibrate to dislodge any gunk, dirt and makeup that was trapped in your pores. A short three-minute wash will have your face feeling squeaky clean!

Beyond cleansing, this small but mighty tool can also act as a calming facial massager to lift and firm your muscles. Finish your skincare routine with a quick treatment and you’ll be feeling blissed out — not to mention your skin will look positively radiant.

We all deserve to treat ourselves every once and a while, and once you try the Foreo Luna Mini 3 Bundle, you might just end up ditching your monthly facial appointments altogether. Who needs ’em when you have a mini multi-tasking facial device in your vanity? Not you! Jump on this deal before it’s gone.

Get the Foreo Luna Mini 3 Bundle for $103 (originally $247) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!