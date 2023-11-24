Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we head into the colder winter months, our hair becomes more susceptible to drying out, which leads to tangles, dullness and breakage. Big yikes! One way to ensure your strands stay shiny and healthy is by incorporating a bond-building product into your routine to help strengthen and protect your hair from the inside out.

It’s no secret that Olaplex knows a thing or two about bond building. The whole line was created to enhance hair health, and over the years it’s built up a major celebrity fanbase. Even Jennifer Aniston, who launched her own hair line in 2021, has waxed poetic about the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector.

Get the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector (originally $30) for just $21 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: The Best Black Friday Deals on Celebrity-Favorite Items Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday is a time to shop like our favorite celebrities. We can finally nab their favorite product picks for less! Beauty buys, fancy fashion and accessories, home picks — we’re leaving no stone unturned! Below, you can […]

A few years ago, Aniston told Marie Claire Australia that she used the Olaplex mask “once a week” to keep her hair strong and healthy. She also mentioned that she avoids heat styling and blow drying her hair to prevent damage. Because she has the most enviable hair in Hollywood, it’s safe to say that following this routine could bring us all one step closer to Aniston-level hair. Thankfully, the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is conveniently available on Amazon.

Aniston isn’t the only person who swears by the No. 3 Hair Perfector. Over 120,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and it’s well on its way to doubling that. What sets Olaplex apart from other hair brands is its patented bond-building technology that visibly repairs hair from the inside out. Just one 10-minute treatment could reduce breakage, strengthen hair, repair any damage and enhance shine. Talk about an all-in-one miracle hair product!

Get the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector (originally $30) for just $21 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: Kim Kardashian Once Used This Self Tanner to Achieve a Perfect Glow Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A bronzed beauty! While we all love a natural tan, it comes with unwanted risks. The sun’s powerful UV rays can seriously harm the skin — resulting in sunburns, wrinkles, sun poisoning and potentially even skin cancer. Lounging […]

Numerous shoppers have described the incredible before and afters they have experienced since using the mask. “As someone who has struggled with damaged and brittle hair, Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment has been nothing short of a hair transformation miracle,” one explains. “This repairing treatment has revitalized and restored my hair to its former healthy and lustrous state. My hair has been subjected to various chemical treatments, heat styling, and environmental stressors, leaving it weak and prone to breakage. However, after using Olaplex No 3, I noticed a visible reduction in hair breakage and improved overall hair health.”

Another says that the standout feature is “its ability to repair and rejuvenate damaged hair” regardless of whether your hair has been “subjected to chemical treatments, heat styling, or environmental stressors.” There are thousands of reviews that share similar sentiments, too.

Whether you want to get hair exactly like Aniston’s or just want to prevent breakage, Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is the thing to add to your routine.

Get the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector (originally $30) for just $21 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more from Olaplex here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Master List: 100+ of the Best Black Friday Deals Available Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Story updated on Friday, November 24 at 11:40. Black Friday 2023 has begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers dropped their November mega-deals early, giving us […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!