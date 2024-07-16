Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
While athletes worldwide are preparing for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, rich moms around the globe are preparing for an Olympic sport of their own: shopping during Amazon’s 2024 Prime Day. Though it was just a fun TikTok trope started by famous influencer, Tinx, shopping on Prime Day is serious business for rich moms. They are looking for gold medal-worthy deals — and that’s just what we found in these 21 chic dresses that are all on major sale and are totally rich mom style-approved.
While all of the dresses in this roundup made the cut as top picks in terms of rich mom-inspired chicness, we want to point out a few deals that made it to the top of the podium. Perfect for a rich mom lunch, you can now get the Amazon shopper-favorite Zesica Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress on sale for 57% off. Or you can save on your European getaway attire with this Grace Karin printed maxi dress that’s now marked down to 20% off. Keep on reading to see the rest of our top 21 picks for the chicest rich mom-style dresses — all on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
1. Baby Showers to Brunch: Head from brunches to baby showers in this cute ruffled tie-sleeve maxi dress that’s now on sale for 25% off — was $67, now $28!
2. Vacation Fashion, Check! Get your next European getaway wardrobe in check with this beautiful printed maxi dress from Grace Karin that’s now 20% off — was $46, now $36!
3. PTA’s Prettiest: Have the prettiest dress at the PTA meetings with this shopper-loved tiered midi style that’s marked down to 31% off — was $67, now $46!
4. Polished for Playdates: Even for playdates, rich moms will want to look polished and put-together, which is easy to do with this now on-sale mini dress that features a bow tie front, puff sleeves and cinched waist — was $39, now $33!
5. Casual Cuteness: On sale for 19% off, this is the cozy and casual maxi T-shirt dress rich moms will reach for when they need a day off from fancy styles — was $43, now $31!
6. Well-Dress in White: Make your vacation tan pop in this beachy white maxi dress that has a flowy boho design, lace trim and a sale price of $60 — was $70, now $39!
7. Luxe Loungewear: Now on sale for 34%, you can upgrade your loungewear from lackluster to luxe with this T-shirt style maxi dress — was $53, now $35!
8. Cutest at the Carpool: Be the cutest and coziest mom pulling up to the carpool in this T-shirt-style maxi dress that has a tie waist, soft fabric and pockets too — was $45, now $25!
9. Did Someone Say Greece? Made for a vacation to a spot like Greece, this colorful, graphic print maxi dress is now just $15 — was $21, now $15!
10. Ladies Who Luncheon: Made for social gatherings like lunches at that swanky new spot downtown, this wrap dress cinches at the waist and is now 21% off — was $61, now $48!
11. A Major Markdown! It’s rare to see such a shopper-loved dress be this marked down, but during Prime Days anything can happen — was $61, now $31!
12. Picnic Party! Picnic parties in the park are made so much more cute (and more affordable) thanks to this ruffled, gingham dress — was $31, now $28!
13. Charity Event-Chic: An event for a good cause is also a good cause to dress up in a fancy dress like this chic style that features a Swiss dot fabric, belted waistline and A-line silhouette — was $53, now $46!
14. Handshakes in the Hamptons: Perfect for a beach party in the Hamptons is this comfortable but chic knit tube dress that’s now marked down to 30% off — was $47, now $33!
15. For a Fashion Show Fundraiser: A catwalk for a cause calls for your most fashionable dress and this maxi leopard print style will have you looking like one of the models — was $52, now $41!
16. Beachy Boutique Style: A flowy and beachy dress like this style is likely one that would be found at a fancy boutique in your favorite tropical vacation city — was $44, now $37!
17. Garden Party Gorgeous: A popular trend for the season, a garden party is likely on the schedule for a rich mom, where they’d want to wear a flowy, floral dress like this one — was $50, now $34!
18. Show Off Those Curves! Show off your pilates workout curves in this bodycon midi dress that comes in several fun prints and colors — was $45, now $38!
19. Scenic Tour: Whether you’re vacationing while drinking wine in Napa or on the beaches of the Maldives, this colorful one-shoulder maxi dress is perfect for taking any scenic tour — was $47, now $38!
20. A Work of Art: Look like a work of art while bidding on a piece at your favorite prestigious art galleries in this smocked, flutter-sleeve maxi dress that highlights the waistline — was $46, now $37!
21. Go to the Gala: Perfect for matching anything with black tie attire such as your next gala is this luxe-looking maxi dress that has a silky satin fabric, strapless design and a sale price of $40 — was $53, now $40!