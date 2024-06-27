Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When the scorching hot summer temperatures set in, there’s nothing we can do to stop the sweat from dripping (other than never leaving the AC). But summer is about having fun while enjoying our favorite outdoor activities, so the best solution to deal is to find ways around it. One way is by wearing sweat-camouflaging dresses — that don’t compromise on style.

To help you keep the perspiration at bay while staying stylish this summer, we rounded up 17 sweat-hiding dresses that all embody rich mom style. What makes them different from other summer dresses is that they’re made of prints that are less likely to show sweat marks under the pits or bust or are looser-fitting so as to not absorb sweat as easily. We also made sure that they’re made of lightweight fabrics to reduce the chances of sweat in general. The best part? They start at just $30.

Related: 23 of the Best Belted Dresses, Rompers and Jumpsuits With a Quiet Luxury Look Quiet luxury has taken off in the fashion world. Traditionally, quiet luxury pieces are pricy designer finds with sophisticated, clean and beautifully tailored designs. There are no logos or monograms, and yet they have an elevated look and feel. We’d love a wardrobe full of quiet luxury items, but realistically, our budget isn’t so open […]

1. Our Top Pick: From birthday parties to family reunions, this dress will keep sweat disguised for them all — was $53, now $35!

2. Live, Love, lululemon: Live, laugh and love this summer with no sweat stains thanks to this buttery-soft athleisure dress from lululemon — $148!

3. The Most Comfortable: With its loose-fitting and belly-hiding design, soft rayon fabric and drawstring waist, this midi dress has got to be the most comfortable pick on our list — was $60, now $40!

4. Sun-Protecting Style: For further sweat-stopping, this BloqUV dress from Dick’s Sporting Goods contains UPF 50+ that never washes out — $106!

5. Pretty in Puff Sleeves: Look pretty while disguising perspiration in this ASTR the Label puff sleeve midi dress that has a ruffled hem, wrapped bodice and v-neckline — $99!

6. Moisture-Masking: With its flowy puff sleeves and lightweight polyester fabric, this bestselling mini dress will mask any form of moisture — $39!

7. Vacation-Ready: Keep sweat at bay while you’re sitting by the beach in this cute and colorful vacation-style maxi dress that features bow-tie straps, a smocked bodice and tiered skirt — $30!

Related: This Flattering Sundress Is Guaranteed to Be Your Daily Summer Uniform — Get It 34% Off The word “uniform” might make you think of boarding school students or a restaurant job, but we all have our go-to staples. During the winter, a cozy sweater and sweatpants are standard whereas the summertime calls for dresses, dresses and more dresses. We’re not complaining, but it can be overwhelming sometimes! There are seemingly endless […]

8. Flirty in Florals: Made for picnic or coffee dates, this sweet summer mini dress comes in several pretty, but sweat-concealing prints — $34!

9. Stylish and Sweat-Free: You can’t feel stylish without being sweat-free and in this cute best-selling midi dress, you can achieve both — was $67, now $48!

10. Rich Mom Classic: A rich mom staple is anything Anthropologie and any cinched shirt dress that looks like this pleated style — $198!

11. Babydoll-Style Beauty: There’s nothing that will make you feel as feminine and flirty as this babydoll-style dress from Lulus that’s made of a silky satin fabric, cute floral prints and relaxed fit — $59!

12. Casually Cute: The beauty of this dress is how easily it can go from casual with tennis shoes to elevated with heels — $34!

13. A Summer Staple: A summer staple in the closets of every rich mom, this ruffled midi dress comes in so many sweet, but sweat-concealing prints — $35!

14. Chic Shirtdress: Go from wearing this shirt dress with flats for work to wearing heels for a date night — $99!

15. Beaches and Bachelorettes: The perfect multi-use style, this printed, tiered maxi dress from Abercrombie can be worn for beach dinners, bachelorette parties and birthdays — was $120, now $96!

16. Sleek Travel Attire: If you’ve got summer travels on your agenda, you’ll want to make sure you have this Zella shift dress that was made specifically to be comfortable for traveling — $79!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. A Must-Have Mini: The hottest of days call for mini dresses and this cute flutter-sleeve style will have you looking hot but feeling cool — $67!