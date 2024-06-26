Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The word “uniform” might make you think of boarding school students or a restaurant job, but we all have our go-to staples. During the winter, a cozy sweater and sweatpants are standard whereas the summertime calls for dresses, dresses and more dresses. We’re not complaining, but it can be overwhelming sometimes!

There are seemingly endless dresses online. You don’t want just any dress, however — you want one that’s comfy, flattering, airy, festive and affordable. With all these boxes to check, finding the perfect dress might feel impossible, but fear not — we’re here to save the day!

This drawstring v-neck mini dress is soft on the skin and lightweight, perfect for the 95-degree days just around the corner. Made of a polyester, rayon and spandex blend, this dress is stretchy, too, subtly highlighting your figure without squeezing or constricting.

A drawstring waist makes the dress all the more flattering since it contours the waist and slims the midsection. You can walk around feeling like the best version of yourself! Buttons in the front add a utility look to the outfit while short sleeves keep it modest, an ideal balance for the day-to-day.

Something else we love about this dress is the hem. It has a mid-thigh length and a shorter-on-the-sides design that will make your legs look longer. The design also gives it a beachy flair that pairs perfectly with strappy sandals!

If you’re wondering how to style this dress, just know there’s no wrong answer. Wearing the dress with sneakers, a crossbody bag and bangle bracelets will give you a cool and casual look suitable for everything from Target runs to lunch with your bestie!

The denim blue color is stunning with light brown espadrille sandals and a hobo bag if boho is your style. You can also wear this dress with classy heels, layered necklaces, dangle earrings and an oversized tote bag for a rich mom vibe — you do you!

And if you have a trip planned this summer, get ready to be the most fashionable person at the resort. This outfit is effortlessly chic! You’ll love what this dress does to your wardrobe, especially since it’s 34% off!

Get the Cupshe V-Neck Mini Dress for $27 (originally $40) at Walmart!