Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.



Oh, the humidity! We love many parts of summer, but the sticky, heavy, hot air isn’t toward the top of the list. When you walk outside and enter what feels like a city-sized sauna, the last thing you want is for your clothes to start sticking to your skin!

Below, you can shop 21 of our favorite summer dresses that won’t stick to you in the heat. You’ll find loose, airy fits, breathable fabrics and plenty of flow. Shop now!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Simple, versatile and ultra-airy, this 100% linen Amazhiyu shift dress is a must-own for days over 90 degrees!

2. We Also Love: Made of viscose, cotton and linen, this Billabong dress features the holy trinity of cool, breathable fabrics. It has pockets too!

3. We Can’t Forget: This cotton Universal Thread dress from Target has an easy pullover style and a perfectly loose fit!

4. Delicate Florals: This floral Roxy dress isn’t only made from viscose — it has cutouts on both sides of the waist for extra airflow!

5. Ruffling Things Up: This cotton-blend Colowana mini dress has a flowy fit and adds on a ruffled hem for an adorable detail!

6. Purely Angelic: The white linen-blend fabric combined with the skinny tie straps on this Show Me Your Mumu dress make this piece a must-add to your Revolve cart!

7. Vacation Vibes: Get ready for the beach! Grab your sunscreen, cooler and this patterned Elescat dress!

Midi Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re getting major boho, cottagecore vibes from this linen/cotton-blend Minibee dress. The unique florals are so pretty!

9. We Also Love: Dressing up for a date night or nice party? Grab this 100% linen Tagliatelle dress from Reformation, featuring a wonderfully flowy skirt!

10. We Can’t Forget: Tiers are often a good sign if you’re looking for something that won’t stick to your skin. We love how this R.Vivimos dress works in the shirt dress style too!

11. Go High-Low: This linen Amazhiyu midi dress has the perfect drape for hot and humid summer days. We want more than one color!

12. Babydoll Beauty: This babydoll-style, tiered Bella Dahl dress from Anthropologie features rayon fabric that’s just begging for a twirl!

13. Hello, Halter: The linen fabric of this Amazhiyu halter dress will fall beautifully around your body — no clinging!

14. Floaty Fabric: It’s hard not to fall in love with the roomy, floaty fit and fabric of this Minibee dress. Just lovely!

Maxi Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: The long, asymmetrical tiers on this rayon Anrabess maxi dress put a new spin on a beloved look!

16. We Also Love: This silky cotton Hermoza dress is a bright and colorful beauty that will keep you feeling comfy in the humidity!

17. We Can’t Forget: Sometimes, you need to cover up a little extra, whether for a dress code or to protect yourself from sunburn. That’s when you should wear this cotton Chouyatou shirt dress!

18. Bold Patterns: This cotton-linen Versear dress is ready to turn heads! If you want everyone to instantly recognize how stylish you are, don’t skip this one!

19. Seeing Stripes: The duality of the stripe patterns on the different tiers of this cotton Amadi dress is so cool. A fantastic find from Anthropologie!

20. Tie Straps: This viscose Linsery dress combines tie straps, tiers and ruffles for a piece you’ll love for years and years to come!

21. Last but Not Least: Lastly, don’t forget to check out this Haeof dress from Amazon! It comes in 21 colorways!

