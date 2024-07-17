Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

“Prime Day!” we all scream in unison. It’s here! We’ve been scouring Amazon for all of the best deals for you, but — of course — we’re filling up our own shopping carts as well. The Shop With Us team does not play when it comes to bargain hunting and online shopping!

Below, our writers and editors will take you through our favorite Amazon picks, all on sale for Prime Day. We have both tried-and-true products (like the Shark FlexStyle) as well as items we’re adding to our own carts (like this Homedics humidifier) before the event ends. From luxury beauty buys to simple home essentials, you can shop our personal faves below — starting at $7!

Dometic CFX3 35 Portable Refrigerator and Freezer

I love my Dometic cooler. It helps me keep all drinks and food cool without the need for ice. It’s capable of keeping stuff frozen, so I can even take ice cream on a camping trip without fear of it melting. One downside? You’ll need an external power source. But for those hosting a backyard barbecue, this is a nice, albeit pricey, upgrade over your standard cooler.

Was $786 You Save 10% On Sale: $704 See it!

Apple AirPods Pro

It’s easy to recommend the AirPods Pro. I use them every day when I commute, and the noise-canceling is smart enough to tame the hectic environment of the NYC subway system. They’re also super portable and last quite a long time before needing to be plugged in.

Was $249 You Save 32% On Sale: $169 See it!

Frigidaire FHWC063TC1 Window Air Conditioner

After months of waffling over whether or not to buy an air conditioner, I finally invested in this Frigidaire model. And with every humid, horrible, record-breaking day that passes, I consider myself lucky that I just got around to installing this window unit. Take it from me, a bonafide spendthrift, when I say that no amount of money is worth trading in your comfort — especially during this sweltering summer.

Was $249 You Save 15% On Sale: $212 See it!

Kakahigh Wall Outlet Extender

This power strip may not be a fancy or luxurious pick, but it’s a game-changing recommendation that seriously anyone could use. The perfect cherry on top of your Prime Day shopping cart! With four three-prong outlets, two two-prong outlets, two USB ports and a USB-C port, plugging in my messy mishmash of hair tools (and my phone, and my FitBit, etc.) has become so much easier.

Was $15 You Save 33% On Sale: $10 See it!

Bitvae C6 Water Flosser

I have tried out a few water flossers over the years. One stopped charging in a matter of weeks. Others weren’t strong enough to clear out kernels lodged in my gums or stuck in my permanent retainer. This ultra-affordable water flosser, surprisingly, is the first to really impress me. With multiple modes and intensities — plus a variety of jet tips — I’m feeling a lot better about my oral health!

Was $40 You Save 25% On Sale: $30 See it!

Keds Triple Up Sneaker

Do I need another pair of sneakers? Well, that depends on your definition of “need.” I may have an overflowing shoe collection, but I don’t know if I can escape Prime Day without these Keds in my cart. I’m 5’1” and an absolute sucker for platform shoes — and these have a 100% leather upper! Yeah, I’m going to classify these as a “need.”

Was $80 You Save 39% On Sale: $49 See it!

Yeolet Electric Spin Scrubber

Scrubbing that pesky pink mold out of the shower is my least favorite chore, but this spin scrubber makes that task easy! It takes me less than half the time to clean both showers in my home. And the best part? I don’t have to get on all fours to get a deep clean!

Was $40 You Save 25% On Sale: $30 See it!

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

As a beauty writer who’s tried out both tools, I can confirm the Shark Air Styling system works just as great for blowout-worthy hair as the Dyson Airwrap — and it’s now on sale for 22% off. It includes five attachments: two auto-wrap curlers (for both the left and right sides), an oval volumizing brush, a flat smooth brush and a concentrator. My personal favorite (and most-used) attachments are the oval volumizing brush to dry my hair post-wash and the auto-wrap curlers, which give me Matilda Djerf-style curls.

Was $300 You Save 21% On Sale: $237 See it!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer

I recently incorporated the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer into my routine and it’s become such a staple that I’m grabbing a few on Prime Day to give to my friends and family for birthday gifts and such. I knew anything Jennifer Garner-backed would be good, but I didn’t realize how hydrated this product would keep my skin — especially in the hot summer months! I love how its gel texture easily melts into my skin and gives it a plump boost of hyaluronic acid for days on end.

Was $27 You Save 52% On Sale: $13 See it!

Dunkin’ Dynamize Iso100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder

As a health and fitness enthusiast, I’ve tried a whole bunch of protein powders. One I haven’t tried is this Iso100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder, but it gets stellar Amazon reviews and keeps coming up on my recommended items list. Is it a sign? I thought so! With nearly 50,000 five-star ratings, I feel confident trying out a 20-serving bag. It has everything I look for in a protein powder to fuel my workouts, keep me full and make staying in shape enjoyable!

Was $33 You Save 27% On Sale: $24 See it!

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub

Keratosis pilaris is actually very common! And if you’re not familiar with keratosis pilaris, it’s just the fancy medical way of saying “little red bumps on the arms and legs.” I’ve had little red bumps on my skin ever since I was a kid, so I figure it’s about time to try a body scrub designed to exfoliate, soothe and smooth skin affected by KP. I can’t wait to try!

Was $28 You Save 32% On Sale: $19 See it!

Homedics Ultrasonic Humidifier

Even though it’s 95 degrees and humid outside, I know how quickly the weather turns in October. To stay ahead of colds, stuffy noses and dry skin this winter, I’m grabbing this humidifier that has a built-in night light, essential oil pads, timed options and three mist settings. It’s a humidifier and essential oil diffuser in one! And since it works for up to 426 sq. ft., I know my entire bedroom will be covered.

Was $120 You Save 50% On Sale: $60 See it!

Kiss Colors & Care Foaming Mousse

As a beauty writer with natural hair, I’m all too familiar with the way heat and humidity can wreak havoc on my tresses. For the past two summers, I’ve been obsessing over the Kiss Colors and Care Foaming Mousse to help define my curls and preserve my hairstyles. No matter how much my hair shrinks, it never loses its definition, so that’s a win for me.

Was $8 You Save 13% On Sale: $7 See it!

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.