Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

If you’ve come across the “unsexy products” trend on TikTok, you’ve likely seen a viral video like this one of users showcasing their favorite unsexy products that actually make them look sexy. Many of those “unsexy” products they’re showcasing are really just medicine cabinet essentials that we don’t normally talk about to anyone — or on a social platform, for that matter. But, as showcased, they’re still important elements of routines, which is why we rounded up 26 of them you can stock up and save on during Amazon Prime Day.

These unsexy medicine cabinet essentials might not be as fun as a fashion or beauty Prime Day purchase, but what is sexy is the money you’ll save from buying them. We’ve gathered up on-sale medicine cabinet essentials in a few different categories such as beauty, personal care, first aid and more. Some highlights from the sale are the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes, which are now 31% off, and the Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper, which is now 35% off of its original price. These are the products that might not feel as fun upfront, but you’ll definitely be thanking yourself for purchasing later — especially at a deal.

Related: The 15 Best Early Prime Day 2024 Self-Care, Anti-Aging and Hair Growth Deals Your glow up is coming. Whether you’re looking to prioritize self-care, focusing on anti-aging skincare products, or looking to grow your luscious locks, there’s plenty to shop during Amazon Prime Day. The sales event, which is chock full of deals and exclusive discounts, is about to hit next week. And that means you’ll have ample […]

Best Skincare on Sale

Each of these skincare items is the one that falls outside of any luxe or elaborate skincare products — but still makes it into your everyday makeup routine and could likely be found in your medicine cabinet for when you absolutely need it. The list includes sales on everyday necessities like the Hero Cosmetics Original Mighty Patch for when a pimple pops up and the Aquaphor Healing Ointment, which helps to heal dry and cracked lips and skin.

1. Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner — was $11, now $8!

2. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes — was $14, now $10!

3. Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Set — was $12, now $9!

4. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen — was $13, now $10!

5. Garnier Micellar Water — was $24, now $15!

6. Hero Cosmetics Original Mighty Patch — was $12, now $9!

7. First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads — was $20, now $14!

8. Clean & Clear Persa-Gel 10 Oil-Free Acne Spot Treatment — was $8, now $6!

9. Aquaphor Healing Ointment — was $14, now $13!

10. Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream — was $16, now $13!

11. Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Intensive Healing Lotion — was $9, now $8!

12. Essie Apricot Nail and Cuticle Oil Set — was $26, now $16!

13. Ingrown Toenail Treatment — was $25, now $15!

Best Personal Care Items on Sale

Keeping up with the personal care items means keeping up with your self-care items. Score 49% off now on this pack of three spa headbands, which keep your hair out of the way of your skincare routine, and 12% off the Lumify Eye Drops, which relieve redness from the eyes.

14. Cliganic Premium Cotton Rounds — was $10, now $8!

15. Denfany Spa Headband 3-Pack — was $13, now $7!

16. Native Lavender & Rose Deodorant — was $15, now $12!

17. BIC Soleil Smooth Scented Women’s Disposable Razor Set — was $10, now $5!

18. Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops — was $13, now $11!

Related: Just In! The Self Tanner Ashley Graham and I Both Use Is Now 32% Off Ahead of Prime Day One of my favorite parts of Amazon Prime Day — other than when I can get ahead on early beauty deals — is when I can stock up and save on things that are already staples in my beauty routine. One is the viral snail mucin that’s now over half off, but another is the […]

Best Tools on Sale

Tools are also a part of making sure that your medicine cabinet is stocked properly. Some of the biggest ones you’ll need are a pair of nail clippers, which you can now get for just $3 from Revlon, and this nose and ear hair trimmer, which is now 35% off.

19. Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool — was $7, now $5!

20. Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper — was $19, now $12!

21. Revlon Nail Clippers — was $4, now $3!

22. TsMaddts Eyebrow Tweezer Set — was $8, now $6!

Best First Aid and Wellness Items on Sale

Of course, your medicine cabinet would also be incomplete without first aid and wellness items. You should definitely consider getting the Welly First Aid Kit while it’s just $14 and the Moon Juice Magnesi-Om Supplement (the supplement for the viral sleepy-girl mocktail), while it’s still just $31.

23. Welly First Aid Kit — was $15, now $14!

24. Unisom Nighttime Sleep-Aid Gels — was $17, now $11!

25. Dulcolax Fast Relief Medicated Laxative Suppositories — was $30, now $20!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

26. Moon Juice Magnesi-Om Supplement — was $44, now $31!