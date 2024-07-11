Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Your glow up is coming. Whether you’re looking to prioritize self-care, focusing on anti-aging skincare products, or looking to grow your luscious locks, there’s plenty to shop during Amazon Prime Day. The sales event, which is chock full of deals and exclusive discounts, is about to hit next week. And that means you’ll have ample opportunity to pick up must-have goodies across the board.
If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on anti-aging creams, hair growth serums, or just some items to help you improve your self-care routine, now’s the time to fill up your cart with what Amazon has on offer. To make things easier, we’ve gathered our favorites that you can grab right now before Prime Day arrives. In the meantime, you can get glowing.
Best Early Prime Day 2024 Self-Care Deals
Sometimes you have to put yourself first, even if you think you don’t have enough time to do it. That means getting enough rest, taking care of your skin and health, or even settling in with a bubble bath and your favorite beauty products. These deals on self-care goodies will make sure you feel like you’re on cloud nine.
- Nazano Under Eye Patches — was $11, now $9!
- Kitsch Ice Roller — was $23, now $18!
- Body Restore Shower Steamers 6-Pack — was $21, now $17!
- Bedelite Satin Pillowcase — was $13, now $6!
- BeHoomi Self-Heating Steam Eye Mask 10-Pack — just $6!
Best Early Prime Day 2024 Anti-Aging Deals
Turn back the clock with serums, moisturizers and treatments meant to help you soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, plump your skin up and hydrate so you look and feel like a million bucks and a few years younger. You’ll find several on sale at Amazon, so you’ve got plenty to choose from.
- COSRX Snail Mucin Repairing Essence — was $25, now $12!
- Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream with Vitamin C — was $31, now $21!
- Lancôme Rénergie Multi-Action Night Cream — was $135, now $108!
- Bliss Youth Got This Prevent-4 Pure Retinol Face Serum — was $28, now $16!
- RoC Retinol Correxion Max Hydration Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer — was $28, now $16!
Best Early Prime Day 2024 Hair Growth Deals
- Hers Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women — was $29, now $24!
- Boldify Thickening Shampoo — was $30, now $20!
- Svvimer Rosemary Hair Growth Shampoo — was $20, now $17!
- Noor Hair Rosemary Growth Spray — was $42, now $29!
- Vegamour Gro Hair Serum – was $64, now $57!
