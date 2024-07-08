Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Have you heard? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is happening next week, and we can’t wait. It’s the time of year to stock up on everything from big-ticket items, like electronics, to household necessities, like toilet paper and pimple patches. If you want to add luxurious items, you’re in luck. There are so many early designer deals ahead of Prime Day.
That’s right! You can load up on high-quality pieces from brands like alice + olivia, Oscar de la Renta and more without breaking the bank. We rounded up major steals you won’t believe on tops, dresses, skirts and accessories so you can live out your rich mom dreams for less! Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!
Early Prime Day Designer Top & Dress Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: This alice + olivia tank is the perfect layering piece. You can rock it solo for casual strolls through the park or throw a blazer over it for a more dressy look. Right now, you can stock up on designer finds for less ahead of Prime Day!
- Bcbgmaxazria Blow Embellished Mini Dress — was $268, now $70!
- Show Me Your Mumu Go to Sweater — was $148, now $95!
- Theory Sleeveless Belted Military Dress — was $395, now $157!
- Trina Turk Satin Bow Cocktail Dress — was $348, now $204!
- Adrianna Papell Sheath Collar Dress — was $109, now $96!
Early Prime Day Designer Bottom Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Is a wardrobe ever complete without a pair of comfy jeans? These 7 For All Mankind jeans have a chic flare-leg that delivers ’70s-inspired style. The designer fun doesn’t end there. There are work-friendly dresses, flowy tennis skirts and versatile sets that are marked down!
- Joe’s Trixie Wide-Leg Denim — was $198, now $125!
- alice + olivia Maeve Slip Skirt — was $350, now $210!
- Spanx On-The-Go Shorts — was $75, now $45!
- vineyard vines Pleated Athletic Skort — was $118, now $80!
- 7 For All Mankind Tailored Slouch Shorts — was $148, now $90!
- TK — was $, now $!
Early Prime Day Designer Accessory Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Keep your cash, coins and cards nice and secure with the help of this vibrant floral print Coach wallet. It’s so compact and has the cutest design. Already got your wallet covered? No problem! You can snag luxe shoes, jewelry and shades on sale, too!
- Oscar de la Renta Gemstone Heart Clip-On Earrings — was $450, now $315!
- Ray-Ban Rb3267 Metal Aviator Sunglasses — was $168, now $84!
- Tretorn Rawlins Elite Sneaker — was $85, now $74!
- Tumi Voyageur Celina Backpack — was $525, now $365!
- Stuart Weitzman Summer Slide Sandal — was $110, now $83!